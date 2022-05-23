2023 Seattle CB Caleb Pressley updates recruitment, sets MSU visit
The 2023 four-star cornerback out of Seattle (WA) Rainier Beach, Caleb Presley is one of the most highly-coveted defensive backs in the country. Presley holds nearly thirty offers including many of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news