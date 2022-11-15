“They have stuck with me through all of it," he told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney last week. "I would say that it’s a place where with the move to the Big 10 adds the level of competition where it’s do or die and that was a really big factor for me in going to the next level and improving my game. The staff is amazing and another school they see my potential with no limits wanting to make me the best. Also, knowing them from a young age with basketball and families I trust them in a different way.”

Tuesday night, he decided UCLA will be his future home after the Bruins gained plenty of buzz throughout the offseason.

McClure, who is expected to play receiver for Chip Kelly's team, took his time with the process and watched his offer list grow throughout the spring and summer. He continued to add offers into his senior year, but he recently decided that the four schools staying in most consistent contact deserved to be separated from the rest of the group.

Jeremiah McClure helped Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic win a state title last season. He's hoping to do the same this year. After his Tuesday announcement, he will finish the rest of the playoffs being committed to UCLA. The four-star prospect, who plays on both sides of the ball at Mater Dei Catholic, announced his pledge to the Bruins over a final group that included Washington, Indiana and Arizona ending a lengthy recruitment.

McClure has valued the education he will receive at the next level, and that played a role in his recruitment as he looked at options across the country. In addition to the academics at UCLA, the 6-foot-2 receiver created a strong connection with receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel, who is not all that far removed from his own playing days with the Bruins.

“If he was our age he’d be your best friend,” McClure previously said. “He’s a person that gets to know you. He gets to know what you like and your dislikes, and he how he can incorporate that into your game play. As a coach, he’s hands on. He gets to know what you like and he tries to help you with that. If you need anything he’s there for you.”

McClure likes that UCLA plans to use him at different receiver positions to take advantage of his overall skill set.

The decision by McClure means that UCLA now has four four-star commits in the class, and two of them call Mater Dei Catholic their home. Linebacker Tre Edwards committed to the Bruins earlier in the year.

St. John Bosco safety RJ Jones had been the most recent four-star recruit to commit to the program while McClure is now the second four-star receiver to join the class with Norco High prospect Grant Gray being one of the earliest commits in the 2023 class for UCLA.

McClure was able to visit three of his four finalists as he was well traveled earlier in the year. Only Indiana wasn't able to get him out for a visit. However, the chance to stay closer to home, play a key role in the offense and receive a high-level education won out in his recruitment.

“It’s not just about football,” he said. “It’s more about me as a person. How is football going to help me succeed in life after football? Because I’m not going to play for my whole life. Do I have a degree and what can I do to further myself?”

McClure compiled an impressive offer list over the last several months with schools such as Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, Utah, USC and Louisville all being part of the picture at one point or another in his recruitment.

Mater Dei Catholic and McClure will face Cathedral Catholic this week in the CIF San Diego Section Division I semifinals. The new Bruins commit leads the team with 703 yards receiving and 10 receiving touchdowns on 33 catches this season.

UCLA now sits at 10 commitments overall in the class with half that group joining the Bruins since the start of the season. Four of those commitments have come in the last month.