For the last time as Pac-12 Conference foes, Colorado and No. 23-ranked UCLA will square off Saturday in a Homecoming affair featuring all the glitz and glamour of one of college football’s most followed stories to go with the biggest recruiting weekend at the Rose Bowl this season.

Oh, yeah, and a football game will be played.

The Bruins (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) and their much-improved defense will meet its latest test in the Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12), who feature quarterback Shedeur Sanders and dynamic two-way star Travis Hunter.

Here are five things to watch: