UCLA head coach Chip Kelly does not look at any two games, any two opponents the same.

So when the 18th-ranked Bruins walk into Reser Stadium for Saturday’s contest against No. 15 Oregon State, there will be no comparisons to draw from a loss three weeks ago in UCLA’s first Pac-12 road contest at then-No. 11 Utah.

About the only thing Kelly, the one-time Oregon head coach, expects is another raucous environment.

“I don't think there's anything you draw,” Kelly said earlier this week. “Our sole focus and attention is on who we're playing this week.

“The atmosphere at Reser is always awesome. Their fanbase is amazing. They've always supported that team. You know, I went there twice when I was at Oregon and it was always a tough place to play. The crowd's really behind their team and they do a great job. It's fun. That's what college football's all about, to get to go play in places like this. It'll be a really cool environment for our guys to get a chance to see.”

Here’s what to watch for when UCLA (4-1, 1-1) and Oregon State (5-1, 2-1) take the field (aside from the Bruins’ defense, which has been written about extensively of late):