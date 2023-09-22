5 things to watch: No. 22 UCLA set for Pac-12 opener at No. 11 Utah
Who: No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: FOX
Last meeting: 42-32 UCLA (Oct. 8, 2022)
All-time series: UCLA leads 12-8
The firsts will continue Saturday for UCLA quarterback Dante Moore as the 22nd-ranked Bruins open Pac-12 Conference play on the road at No. 11 Utah.
Moore’s first taste of conference play could also very well be the first time he handles a full game of snaps. The freshman has shared snaps while playing what amounts to roughly six quarters of play through the first three games for UCLA (3-0).
Utah (3-0), meanwhile, could have starting quarterback Cam Rising available for the first time this season. Rising, who suffered a torn ACL in last season’s Rose Bowl Game, has reportedly been a full participant without limitations in practices for three weeks.
The Bruins’ last win in Salt Lake City was in 2015. The Utes, the back-to-back defending Pac-12 champions, have won 26 of their last 27 home games including 16 in a row coming into the contest.
Here are five things to watch for the in the top-25 matchup:
Cam Rising on the run
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news