The firsts will continue Saturday for UCLA quarterback Dante Moore as the 22nd-ranked Bruins open Pac-12 Conference play on the road at No. 11 Utah.

Moore’s first taste of conference play could also very well be the first time he handles a full game of snaps. The freshman has shared snaps while playing what amounts to roughly six quarters of play through the first three games for UCLA (3-0).

Utah (3-0), meanwhile, could have starting quarterback Cam Rising available for the first time this season. Rising, who suffered a torn ACL in last season’s Rose Bowl Game, has reportedly been a full participant without limitations in practices for three weeks.

The Bruins’ last win in Salt Lake City was in 2015. The Utes, the back-to-back defending Pac-12 champions, have won 26 of their last 27 home games including 16 in a row coming into the contest.

Here are five things to watch for the in the top-25 matchup: