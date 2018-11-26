UCLA fans hope that the future of the program is going to be bright. BruinBlitz.com will have feature keeping up with Bruin pledges and how their season is going. There is a common thread with most of the incoming class.

UCLA’s quarterback pledge, Chase Griffin (5-11, 180) from Hutto, Texas, had the expressed goal to win a state championship. The future Bruin quarterback has his team knocking on the door of that stated aim.



Griffin has led Hutto to a perfect 11-0 record while playing lights out. For the season Griffin has completed 247 passes out 336 attempts (73.5 percent) for 3,710 yards, 49 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. That’s a lot of good decision making. He has a quarterback rating 144.0 and has rushed for 368 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry (ypc).



Hutto needs to win one more game obtain, Griffin’s dream of a Texas State Championship. The Hippos of Hutto will play Richmond (Texas) Foster for the state championship.



Griffin will be an early enrollee and start classes in January, therefore will participate in spring ball.



Athlete prospect John Ward (6-4, 233) from Palmdale, Calif., lived up to is reputation as a top-notch athlete prospect. His team ended up with a 6-5 record.



Ward, in six games, played some quarterback passing for 106 yards completing six passes out of 15 attempts. He has thrown for two touchdowns and had two picks.



Ward has rushed for 190 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns while averaging 8.6 ypc.



On the defensive side of the ball, Ward has racked up 34 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection.



Wards brings a lot to the table athletically and will probably start his career as a linebacker, a position of desperate need for the Bruins, but he can play tight end if need be.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is home for two pledges, and the Bruins hope to get more, but that is another story. The two already aboard are tight end Mike Martinez (6-6, 240) and safety William Nimmo, Jr., (6-1, 190).



Mater Dei is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation with a record of 11-2. You have to put an asterisk next to the two losses because the Monarchs blew out La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat in the season opener, 42-14, but because of a paperwork foul-up, Mater Dei played an ineligible player causing them to forfeit the victory.



Mater Dei has defeated national powerhouses Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Their lone true loss this season came at the hands of league rival and also one of the nation’s top high school programs, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, 41-18.



The Monarchs exacted revenge in the CIF Section championship defeating St. John Bosco, 17-13 and will now play in the state championship game.



From his tight end position, Martinez has been a lethal weapon hauling in 32 receptions for 488 yards, six touchdowns and a long reception of 40 yards. He averages 14.8 yards per catch (ypc).



Nimmo has the athleticism that the Bruins are looking for in their defensive backs. He has the versatility to plug in anywhere in the defensive backfield. Nimmo has been limited to seven games due to an injury, but while he was playing, he racked up 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one sack.



Lockdown corner, Shamar Martin (5-11, 173) from San Diego (Calif.) Morse stand played both ways as a senior. Martin’s performance is a big reason why Morse will be playing Visalia (Calif.) Central Valley Christian (11-2) in the state championship on November 30th, 2018. The game will be played at Central Valley Christian.



As a running back, Martin has rushed for 1,512 yards and scored 14 touchdowns while averaging 12.2 ypc. From his defensive position, Martin has racked up 29 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions.



Athlete prospect, Kain Medrano (6-3, 200) from Pueblo (Colo.) Pueblo East has led his team to an 11-2 record and a date to play in the 3A state championship. They will play Monument (Colo.) Parker Ridge (11-2), a team they beat earlier in the season, in a hard-fought contest, 28-21.



Medrano has continued his outstanding production in all three phases of the game. As a receiver, Medrano has 59 receptions for 1,063 yards, 18 touchdowns while averaging an exceptional 15.9 yards per reception. He also has rushed for 239 yards for an average of 15.9 ypc and one touchdown.



On defense, Medrano has accounted for 90 tackles, ten tackles for loss, seven interceptions that he returned for a total of 132 yards, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one sack. While playing a hybrid safety/linebacker, he has three interceptions with 94 interception return yards and one touchdown.



On special teams, Medrano has 92 kick return yards and has 175 punt return yards. He leads his team in scoring with 38 points and 613 all-purpose yards.



Offensive lineman Duke Clemens (6-4, 265) from Honolulu (Hawai’i) Punahou and his teammates ended their season at 8-3. Punahou’s three losses have come at the hands of Hawai’i powerhouse schools Kahuku losing 41-28 and Honolulu (Hawai’i) St. Louis, 35-28. The second time Punahou lost to St. Louis it was in the semifinal of the state playoffs, 45-21. St. Louis ended up winning the state championship.



After starting the season slowly, 1-3, offensive lineman, Beau Taylor (6-4, 285) and his Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman teammates bounced back and currently stand at 11-3 and once again is ranked as the No. 1 team in Nevada.



Bishop Gorman had a very tough non-conference schedule playing Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater who they lost to 42-0, Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial losing a hard fought game 13-7 and losing to Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 27-21.



The Gaels will play Reno (Nev.) Bishop Manogue for the State Championship on December 1st, 2018.



Taylor already went on his official visit to UCLA, and it did nothing but solidify his pledge.



Running back, Jahmon McClendon (6-2, 210) from Spring Valley (Calif.) Monte Vista had a superb senior season rushing for 2,652 yards and scored 41 touchdowns. McClendon and his teammates ended up 9-2 and bowed out in the second round of the playoffs.



For his career, McClendon rushed for 6,703 yards, which is the most in East San Diego County history and third most in the history of the San Diego CIF Section. He has 103 touchdowns over his high school career. He is tied for the longest in the history of San Diego County with a 99-yard run.



Long snapper Jack Landherr (6-2, 220) from Chino Hills, Calif., and his teammates ended up 6-5. Landherr was offered a preferred walk-on with the opportunity of earning a scholarship. He had full scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, and Navy. He also had preferred walk-on offers from Washington. It is very rare for a specialist such as long snappers earn scholarship offers, so it says something about his ability that he had three full rides

