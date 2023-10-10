UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has already declared sophomore Adem Bona will be his best player in the upcoming season.

The Pac-12 media voting contingent considers him one of the league’s best - period.

The 6-foot-10 forward/center was one of 10 players chosen for the conference’s preseason first team, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday ahead of its men’s basketball media day event in Las Vegas.

Bona, last season’s Pac-12 freshman of the year and an all-defensive team honoree, was joined by Arizona’s Oumar Ballo, Washington’s Keion Brooks, Utah’s Branden Carlson, USC’s Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis, Oregon’s N’Faly Dante, Colorado’s Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson and Stanford’s Spencer Jones on the first team.

In the Pac-12 era, Bona is just the third league freshman of the year to return for a second season joining Jahii Carson (Arizona State) and Harrison Ingram (Stanford).

Second-team selections were Arizona’s Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love, California’s Fardaws Aimaq, USC’s Kobe Johnson and Oregon State’s Jordan Pope.

Bruins freshman center Aday Mara, who has impressed in practices with his offensive gifts, was the only other UCLA player to earn preseason honors as a honorable mention pick. Others who received at least five votes to warrant honorable mention honors included Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr., Arizona’s Pelle Larsson, and Colorado’s Cody Williams.

Cronin and Bona will be joined by Utah transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic at Wednesday’s media day. The league’s preseason media poll also will be released.