Amari Bailey's career-high 24 points propels UCLA to win over Oregon State
Amari Bailey helped UCLA build on a double-digit first half lead by scoring 18 points in the second half allowing the Bruins to open up their trip to Oregon with a 62-47 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night. The UCLA freshman finished the contest with a career-high 24 points in just his fourth game back since returning from an injury that kept him out over a month.
Bailey's offensive explosion alongside a stout defensive showing by the Bruins ignited a dominant performance for Mick Cronin's team.
The Beavers were able to keep the game close and within a single possession up until around the 5-minute mark in the first half. A layup from Jaylen Clark sparked what would end up as a 12-2 run to end the half giving the Bruins a 31-18 advantage at the break.
Bailey was a big part of that run as he scored his first six points in that stretch to extend the lead to 12 points.
In that time, UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) was also able to completely shut down the OSU offense with the Beavers scoring just seven baskets through the first 20 minutes. The Bruins limited OSU to just 36% from the field in the game and forced their opponent into 18 turnovers.
Bailey scored four of UCLA's first five baskets in the second half to help the team build a 44-24 lead with just under 12 minutes left. He eventually led another big 11-2 run to help the Bruins push their lead to 27 points.
"In practice today we were just looking for the open man, and the open man is the right option," he said. "So, I was the open man. Tried making some plays on defense to get transition buckets."
Oregon State (9-16, 3-11) was able to put together a run of its own to close the gap down to 15 points but the damage had been done at that point allowing the Bruins to secure their third consecutive 20-win season.
"I though we played pretty decent on that end," Cronin said of his team's defensive performance. "They're in a good strategy. Take their time on offense a lot. Play deliberate to try and shorten the game. I would have to see our points per possession, which was still probably pretty good.
"It was a low-possession game because of their patience. We ended up with nine steals. We tried to play a lot of people tonight. ... We always try to focus on things we can control. We got sloppy with the ball at the end of the game, but I'm gonna focus on the positives."
Bailey's previous career high had been 19 points, and he reached that number twice in games against Stanford and Pepperdine earlier in the season.
Clark also shined for the Bruins in the win to open the Oregon road swing, but much of his best work came in the first half to help UCLA keep pace. He finished the opening half with a game-high 10 points to go with 3 assists and a pair of rebounds.
By the end of the night he scored 17 points on 11 shots before fouling out.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. wasn't able to reach double figures, but he turned in another impressive performance on the glass. The senior grabbed 12 rebounds in the UCLA win a game after pulling in 15 boards last week against Washington State.
He's now reached double-digit rebounds in seven games and six of those instances have come in Pac-12 play.
The Bruins will now head to Eugene to square off with Oregon after previously beating the Ducks by 9 points in early December. That matchup will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. with ESPN set to televise the game.