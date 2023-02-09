Amari Bailey helped UCLA build on a double-digit first half lead by scoring 18 points in the second half allowing the Bruins to open up their trip to Oregon with a 62-47 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night. The UCLA freshman finished the contest with a career-high 24 points in just his fourth game back since returning from an injury that kept him out over a month.

Bailey's offensive explosion alongside a stout defensive showing by the Bruins ignited a dominant performance for Mick Cronin's team.

The Beavers were able to keep the game close and within a single possession up until around the 5-minute mark in the first half. A layup from Jaylen Clark sparked what would end up as a 12-2 run to end the half giving the Bruins a 31-18 advantage at the break.

Bailey was a big part of that run as he scored his first six points in that stretch to extend the lead to 12 points.

In that time, UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) was also able to completely shut down the OSU offense with the Beavers scoring just seven baskets through the first 20 minutes. The Bruins limited OSU to just 36% from the field in the game and forced their opponent into 18 turnovers.

Bailey scored four of UCLA's first five baskets in the second half to help the team build a 44-24 lead with just under 12 minutes left. He eventually led another big 11-2 run to help the Bruins push their lead to 27 points.

"In practice today we were just looking for the open man, and the open man is the right option," he said. "So, I was the open man. Tried making some plays on defense to get transition buckets."