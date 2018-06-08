BruinBlitz.com





Every time there is a coaching change most fan bases have high hopes that this hire will bring their program to the promise land. The Bruin fan base has had more than their fair share of coaching changes since the retirement of Terry Donohue, and with each, dreamed this would be the hire that would put the Bruins in that all elusive National Championship game.

All have fallen short, does anyone wonder why UCLA fans may be frustrated? The closest the Bruins came to playing in the national championship was a magical season in 1998 that saw its death with a bad call against a Miami Hurricane team that had nothing to lose.

Not to bring up bad memories, the game was a track meet and it was one of those games where the team that had the ball last was going to win the game. UCLA quarterback, Cade McNown was having the game of his life and was driving the Bruin down the field for a game-clinching touchdown.

The football Gods had other plans for the Bruins. McNown hit wide receiver, Brad Melsby for a first down and his knee was clearly down on the field but somehow he bobbled the ball. It was called a fumble and the Canes were given possession.

Miami running back Edgerrin James, who was running through the Bruins all day did so again scoring the winning touchdown to give the Canes a 49-45 victory and the icing on the cake; this loss ended UCLA’s 20-game winning streak.

There was a joke going around that James' performance against UCLA made him a millionaire. The following spring James was drafted the fourth player picked in the first-round by the Indianapolis Colts.

The No. 3 ranked Bruins tumbled in the polls and played Wisconsin the last time the Bruins played in the Rose Bowl in January. UCLA was handily beaten by the Badgers.

This is just one story of many that could give a UCLA fan a jaundiced eye toward hope for better days and that ever elusive football National Championship.

That the Bruins only have a half of a national championship could give one cause to think that the Bruin football program may need an exorcism.

Under the late great Henry “Red” Sanders the Bruins finished 9-0 in 1954 won the Pacific Coast Conference (PCC) for the second year in a row, but because of the no-repeat rule in the conference, UCLA wasn’t allowed to play in the Rose Bowl and take on No. 2 Ohio State, a team that was also undefeated.

The team that represented the PCC for the 1955 Rose Bowl? A USC team that the Bruins trounced in the regular season, 36-0. As usual, when you need the Trojans to do the Bruins a solid, they lay an egg.

The Buckeyes beat Southern Cal, 20-7 and therefore the Bruins only have a half of a football national championship.

With the arrival of Chip Kelly, there is evidence that this hire is not fool’s gold and that Kelly just might have the skills to perform an exorcism on this program taking it to the promised land.

UCLA fans know, close up, the relentless offensive attack by a Kelly coached team. No wonder the Bruin faithful are hopeful even if the most jaded are keeping a watchful eye on the program waiting for the shoe to drop.

You can’t blame Bruin skeptics, they’ve been to this dance before and with each new hire came the hope that this is one, but like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown to watch him fall, the Football Gods teased the Bruin faithful. Such is the state of mind for the skeptical segment of the UCLA fan base.

Somehow the hiring of Kelly seems different. Not only does Kelly have a proven track record on the college level, many of the things that plagued UCLA football for years are no longer issues, such as paying for quality assistants and having state of the art facilities.

Kelly has won in a harder place to win than UCLA and has won big. There is a reason to hope that with all UCLA has to offer a student-athlete away from football that when they see the product on the field it will help seal the deal for players that Kelly and staff are recruiting.

Only time will tell, but somehow after generations of coming close and knocking on the door, maybe, just maybe, under Kelly’s leadership the door will finally open.