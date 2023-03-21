Television cameras were lined up Tuesday afternoon on the access road behind the Mo Ostin Basketball Center, waiting to catch a glimpse as coaches and players on the UCLA men’s basketball team exited the facility and boarded the bus that would take them 12.3 miles to Los Angeles International Airport.

Among the scenes were fifth-year senior David Singleton hustling around the corner to re-enter the facility and freshman forward/center Adem Bona being among the last to get on the bus.

Both players are at the center of No. 2-seeded UCLA fans’ thoughts ahead of Thursday’s West Regional semifinal contest against No. 3-seeded Gonzaga.

“Both great guys, that’s all I’ve got to say on that,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin playfully said before boarding the bus. “We’ll see. Everybody’s day to day, including me.”

When asked again about their chances of playing, Cronin repeated: “Everybody’s day to day.”

With a smile, he even dropped the famous line from the classic 1994 Jim Carrey comedy “Dumb and Dumber,” adding: “So you’re saying there’s a chance.”

The Sweet 16 matchup will follow the region’s other semifinal between No. 4 seed Connecticut and No. 8 Arkansas, with tip-off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

In the Bruins’ second-round win over Northwestern, Bona re-aggravated his injured left shoulder on a dunk early in the second half. After immediately leaving the game with 13:38 to play, Bona returned minutes later and finished the game.

The Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year originally suffered the injury March 10 in the conference tournament semifinal win over Oregon. Bona sat out both the tournament championship game and the opening round of the NCAA tournament before making his return and starting against Northwestern.

Before the clock hit zeroes on UCLA’s 68-63 victory, however, Singleton turned his right ankle and was down on the court in visible pain after being fouled with 20 seconds left.

The 6-foot-4 guard was helped off the floor, but after the Bruins sealed the victory at the free-throw line Singleton was spotted walking through the postgame handshake line and off the court under his own power.

In the locker room, Singleton told Bruin Blitz he was “fine.”

“I just rolled my ankle but I’ll be fine,” Singleton said. “My trainers are going to get me right. But I feel fine, I’m walking around, smiling. So, it was just initial pain more than anything.”

Singleton looked nimble Tuesday, skipping around the corner of a brick wall as teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. made his way toward the bus.