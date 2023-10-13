It has been four years since the UCLA and Oregon State football teams last met, but the Bruins haven’t traveled to Corvallis since 2015.

Bruin Blitz caught up with Beavers Edge publisher Brenden Slaughter ahead of Saturday’s game to learn all about the atmosphere at newly renovated Reser Stadium, how the addition of Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has transformed Oregon State’s offense and exactly how the heck a good Beavers defense allowed California to score 40 points last week.