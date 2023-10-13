It has been four years since the UCLA and Oregon State football teams last met, but the Bruins haven’t traveled to Corvallis since 2015.
Bruin Blitz caught up with Beavers Edge publisher Brenden Slaughter ahead of Saturday’s game to learn all about the atmosphere at newly renovated Reser Stadium, how the addition of Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has transformed Oregon State’s offense and exactly how the heck a good Beavers defense allowed California to score 40 points last week.
Compared to last year, how has DJ Uiagalelei opened up the offense and made it more multi-dimensional?
Uiagalelei is coming off his best game as a Beaver after throwing for 275 yards and five touchdowns against Cal last week and there's definitely a sense that he's rounding into form and starting to play his best football as a Beaver and his best football as a collegiate player.
