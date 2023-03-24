Bittersweet 16: UCLA squanders lead, rally falls short against Gonzaga
LAS VEGAS — All week, the UCLA men’s basketball team has had to hear about the ghosts of past classic contests against Gonzaga.
The most recent losses in each of the past two seasons, many of which involved a slew of current Bruins, and even the battles they had no part in. All the while, No. 2-seeded UCLA insisted that those last two sour results — including the 2021 national semifinal — had nothing to do with Thursday’s clash with No. 3-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA West Regional semifinals.
In a city known for its prize fights, the Bruins stood toe to toe with Bulldogs star forward Drew Timme and looked poised to deliver an early knockout.
Instead, on a night UCLA freshman forward Adem Bona was unable to play with a left shoulder injury, the already shorthanded and considerably undersized Bruins couldn't secure enough rebounds, and the offense that has disappeared for stretches this season was unable to uphold a 13-point halftime lead.
Timme and Gonzaga were too big, his 36 points too much and a nearly twice as large differential on rebounds too costly in UCLA's heartbreaking 79-76 loss in the Sweet 16 at T-Mobile Arena.
Junior guard Julian Strawther drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds left for Gonzaga (31-5), which advanced to Saturday's contest against No. 4 seed Connecticut for the right to go to the Final Four.
UCLA (31-6) then coughed up the ball on the next possession, as senior point guard Tyger Campbell was stripped by Gonzaga's Malachi Smith with three seconds remaining. Strawther was fouled and split a pair of free throws and Campbell's deep, running 3-pointer — eerily similar to Jalen Suggs' shot that sank UCLA in the 2021 Final Four — drifted left and clanged off the rim as time expired.
The Bruins, who shot 51.4% in the first half, made just 9 of 30 shots after halftime. The Bruins went 11 minutes, 20 seconds between made field goals, turning a 59-52 lead into a 10-point deficit with 2:40 to play.
Gonzaga owned a 50-26 advantage on the glass, including 16-7 on the offensive glass, and had a 20-8 edge in second-chance points.
Timme, who finished 16 of 24 from the field in an all-time great performance, added 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Turning point of the game
Bruins senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had team highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, answered Timme with a driving layup to give UCLA a 59-52 lead with 12:34 to play.
The Bruins then proceeded to miss their next 11 shots and the Bulldogs answered with a 20-4 run.
Jaquez Jr. then finally got the first of two traditional three-point plays to fall on drives to the basket. It jumpstarted a 10-3 spurt that Jaquez Jr. capped with another driving layup to pull within 75-73 with 33 seconds left.
Nine seconds later, Timme missed a pair of free throws and Bruins freshman Amari Bailey received a pass after a Campbell drive and knocked down an open 3-pointer on the wing to put UCLA ahead 76-75 with 14 seconds left.
Out of a timeout, Strawther ripped the Bruins' hearts out with a straightaway look as the trail man on the game-winning sequence.
Bruins standout on offense
For a solid 28 minutes, it looked like the combination of Jaquez Jr., Bailey and Campbell were going to be too much for Gonzaga to defend.
Once UCLA hit its lull, it was Jaquez Jr. who put his head down and did all he could to lead a furious comeback — and he nearly pulled it off.
Bruins standout on defense
Jaquez Jr. is again the answer, with an all-around performance that included three steals and a block as he did his best to provide help on Timme, who mostly went 1 on 1 against Kenneth Nwuba and Mac Etienne until the Bruins tried to change it up.
UCLA play of the game
Bailey, who scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, ended a quiet second half with what looked to be the defining shot of the game until Strawther's heroics.
Why UCLA lost
As much as the Bruins tried and tried to scrap for rebounds, sending guards to the glass to provide help, there was just no matching Gonzaga's size. Nwuba, who filled in for Bona, had just one rebound in 32 minutes and Etienne had none in just five minutes.
In addition to Timme's performance, the Bulldogs got a much-needed lift in the second half from Smith. The redshirt junior scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.
Outside of Timme, no other Gonzaga player had more than five points at halftime. Smith's emergence provided the help necessary to overwhelm UCLA.
Finally, it was just a matter of shots not falling for the Bruins. It's not new to those who have watched them all season, and the void left by standout defenders Bona and Jaylen Clark's absence made it that much tougher to overcome.
Campbell, who had 13 points at halftime, was 0 of 6 from the field in the second half and had a single point.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 14 pts on 5/16 FGs (1/5 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 9 asst, 2 stls
G Amari Bailey: 19 pts on 7/13 FGs (2/2 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 1 stl
G David Singleton: 8 pts on 2/7 FGs (2/5 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 29 pts on 12/25 FGs (1/3 3-ptrs), 11 rebs, 3 asst, 3 stls, 1 blk
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 2 pts on 1/2 FGs, 1 reb, 2 blks
Bench
G Dylan Andrews: 3 pts on 1/2 FGs (1/1 3-ptrs), 1 stl, 1 blk
F Mac Etienne: 1 pts on 1/2 FTs, 1 asst
G Will McClendon: 0 pts on 0/2 FGs (0/2 3-ptrs)
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F/C Adem Bona: DNP (left shoulder)
G Jaylen Clark: DNP (lower right leg)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (right arm)
UCLA postgame press conference
