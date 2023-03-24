LAS VEGAS — All week, the UCLA men’s basketball team has had to hear about the ghosts of past classic contests against Gonzaga.

The most recent losses in each of the past two seasons, many of which involved a slew of current Bruins, and even the battles they had no part in. All the while, No. 2-seeded UCLA insisted that those last two sour results — including the 2021 national semifinal — had nothing to do with Thursday’s clash with No. 3-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA West Regional semifinals.

In a city known for its prize fights, the Bruins stood toe to toe with Bulldogs star forward Drew Timme and looked poised to deliver an early knockout.

Instead, on a night UCLA freshman forward Adem Bona was unable to play with a left shoulder injury, the already shorthanded and considerably undersized Bruins couldn't secure enough rebounds, and the offense that has disappeared for stretches this season was unable to uphold a 13-point halftime lead.

Timme and Gonzaga were too big, his 36 points too much and a nearly twice as large differential on rebounds too costly in UCLA's heartbreaking 79-76 loss in the Sweet 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

Junior guard Julian Strawther drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds left for Gonzaga (31-5), which advanced to Saturday's contest against No. 4 seed Connecticut for the right to go to the Final Four.

UCLA (31-6) then coughed up the ball on the next possession, as senior point guard Tyger Campbell was stripped by Gonzaga's Malachi Smith with three seconds remaining. Strawther was fouled and split a pair of free throws and Campbell's deep, running 3-pointer — eerily similar to Jalen Suggs' shot that sank UCLA in the 2021 Final Four — drifted left and clanged off the rim as time expired.

The Bruins, who shot 51.4% in the first half, made just 9 of 30 shots after halftime. The Bruins went 11 minutes, 20 seconds between made field goals, turning a 59-52 lead into a 10-point deficit with 2:40 to play.

Gonzaga owned a 50-26 advantage on the glass, including 16-7 on the offensive glass, and had a 20-8 edge in second-chance points.

Timme, who finished 16 of 24 from the field in an all-time great performance, added 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.