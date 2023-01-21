All season, the fifth-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team has delivered knockout punches with strong defensive stands that turn into big, game-changing runs. The Bruins, struggling on offense for the first 38 minutes and unable to slow down No. 11 Arizona in the second half Saturday, finally had the Wildcats on the ropes. It just came too late, the rally falling just short, and Arizona was saved by the bell, er, final buzzer. UCLA’s 14-game winning streak, the nation’s third-longest active streak, was snapped in a 58-52 loss to Arizona at McKale Center in Tucson. The Bruins (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) forced five turnovers over the final 4:25, cutting a 13-point deficit down to 56-52 on Adem Bona’s layup after the final turnover with 26 seconds to play. The Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) then had Pelle Larson’s layup blocked on the next trip, but UCLA missed a pair of chances then ran out of time. UCLA shot just 31.3% (21 of 67), including 4 of 20 on 3-pointers. Four Bruins scored in double figures led by Tyger Campbell’s 13 points and seven assists, but he made just 5 of 18 shots. Arizona got 16 points and eight rebounds from center Oumar Ballo, who was also 8 of 11 on free throws. After shooting just 30.4% in the first half, the Wildcats made nine of its first 13 attempts after the break to create enough separation.

Turning point of the game

Tied 26-26, Arizona went on a 9-0 run capped by a traditional three-point play that resulted in UCLA big man Bona’s third foul with 16:24 to play.

After the Bruins stopped the run, the Wildcats continued to slowly create separation and led by as many as 13 after Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer with 5:26 left. UCLA never got into a rhythm against the bigger Arizona defenders, and Ballo’s alley-oop slam to make it 56-44 with 2:07 to play seemingly punctuated the victory. The Bruins didn’t get the deficit down to single digits until back-to-back Bona dunks, the last with 1:26 to play. After an Arizona turnover, Jaylen Clark made it 56-50 and the Wildcats suddenly had issues taking care of the ball. Arizona was then whistled for a five-second violation and Bona scored off the turnover to trim the deficit to 56-52 with 26 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Bona blocked Larson’s layup attempt with 12.8 seconds left but Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were unable to convert chances on the other end and came up short.

Bruins standout on offense

Clark was perhaps the most effective player on offense, providing the sole source of offense early and crashing the offensive glass to keep the Bruins from getting run out of the arena. The junior guard finished with 12 points and had six of his 10 rebounds on the offensive end. It was tough for both teams to get into much of a rhythm through the first 20 minutes, combining to make just 16 of 55 shots in a half littered with whistles.

Bruins standout on defense

Much like Clark was the rebounding menace on defense, Jaquez Jr. had eight of his game-high 11 boards on the defensive end. The senior added three steals and a blocked shot. UCLA was seemingly in foul trouble from the tip, with Bona picking up his first whistle less than a minute into the contest and immediately heading to the bench. Arizona then made it a point to go inside, saddling Bruins backup Kenneth Nwuba with four first-half fouls. Bona had two of its own at the break, but the Wildcats rushed a number of shot attempts around the basket and struggled to convert. To make up for the size discrepancy, Jaquez Jr. did his best volleyball player impersonation, batting balls out for UCLA defensive rebounds winning the first-half battle with a plus-seven margin.

UCLA play of the game

The problem is there wasn’t a signature okay. Aside from the late flurry, the Bruins never had the type of momentum-changing play or sequence that ever put the outcome seriously in doubt.

Why UCLA lost

The Wildcats did what few teams have been able to do against the Bruins: delay UCLA’s defensive stand and offensive flurry until the very end. Arizona’s quick second-half start was the difference, and UCLA never found its rhythm against Ballo and forward Azuolas Tubelis. The Bruins were just 17 on 47 inside the 3-point arc. Bona, who finished with four fouls, wasn’t able to be a factor until the very end. As has been the case all season, his production is largely predicated on his ability to stay on the floor. Fifth-year senior David Singleton, starting in place of injured shooting guard Amari Bailey for a seventh consecutive game, was held scoreless on five shot attempts — including three from long distance. Off the bench, Nwuba was unable to become a factor after a handful of impressive defensive efforts this season. He failed to record a block in 10 minutes.

UCLA stats

Starting five PG Tyger Campbell: 13 pts on 5/18 shooting (2/4 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 7 asst G David Singleton: 0 pts on 0/5 shooting (0/3 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 1 stl G Jaylen Clark: 12 pts on 4/13 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 10 rebs, 1 asst, 3 stls G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 12 pts on 5/17 shooting (1/6 3-ptrs), 11 rebs, 2 asst, 1 blk, 3 stls F/C Adem Bona: 11 pts on 5/6 shooting, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 1 blk, 1 stl

Bench G Dylan Andrews: 0 pts on 0/4 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), G Will McClendon: 4 pts on 2/4 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 1 stl F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 2 rebs, 2 asst F Mac Etienne: 2 rebs G Amari Bailey: DNP (left foot discomfort, day-to-day) G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision) G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision) F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision) G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision) F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive)

