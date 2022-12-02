Breakdown: No. 21 UCLA holds off Stanford's late charge to open Pac-12 play
Going into the Pac-12 Conference opener on the road, UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. said it was up to the upperclassmen to show the team’s talented freshmen the way early.
Well, it took all of five minutes before seemingly every Bruin was comfortable and settled in Thursday against Stanford.
No. 21-ranked UCLA scored the game’s first 17 points and held off a late second-half charge to post an 80-66 win over the Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.
UCLA (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12), which shot 59.3 percent from the field, finished with three double-digit scorers led by Jaquez Jr.’s 27 points. It was his second consecutive 27-point effort. Tyger Campbell added 17 points and eight assists and Amari Bailey finished with 19 points.
Stanford (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) committed nine of its 17 turnovers in the first half and couldn’t quite recover. After cutting the deficit to 12 early in the second half, the Cardinal scored 10 consecutive points and forced a shot clock violation to pull within 66-58 with 4:30 to play.
The Bruins went more than six minutes between made field goals during the stretch and had 13 second-half turnovers to let the Cardinal back into the contest.
UCLA will return to Pauley Pavilion Sunday to host Oregon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Turning point of the game
It was all Bruins from the jump. UCLA made its first eight shots en route to a 17-0 lead while forcing seven Stanford turnovers within the game’s first five minutes.
The Bruins made 22 of 35 shots in the opening half, led by as many as 23 and took a 50-29 lead into the break.
Bruins standout on offense
Campbell had the team’s execution on offense pick up from where it left off the previous week. He found Bailey and Jaquez Jr. early for baskets off out-of-bounds plays and eventually found his own shot after the big run to open the game.
Campbell had five assists on the team’s first 11 made field goals, including the seemingly nightly alley-oop to freshman big man Adem Bona
Bruins standout on defense
Jaquez Jr. continued to be engaged on both ends of the floor. During the Bruins’ hot start, he not only made four of his first five shots but also collected the team’s first three steals.
UCLA play of the game
Bailey put on a show in the first half, showcasing everything from his outside jump shot to his athleticism as the 6-foot-5 freshman guard looked more and more comfortable.
The big highlight was a putback dunk off a David Singleton missed shot, with three Stanford players looking at the rim as Bailey swooped in for the finish to push UCLA’s lead to 38-17 at the 4:09 mark.
Why UCLA won
The most impressive thing about the Bruins’ two wins last week was the ball movement, and that carried over early in the trip to The Farm. A number of different players made an impact and stunned Stanford out of the gate. UCLA got away from that to start the second half before finding its footing again and putting the game away for good on back-to-back Jaquez Jr. baskets late in the second half.
The defense also was locked in from the opening tip, leading to eight fastbreak points and 13 points off turnovers by halftime.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 17 pts on 6/13 shooting (3/4 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 8 asst, 1 stl
G Amari Bailey: 19 pts on 7/9 shooting (2/2 3-ptrs), 6 rebs, 3 asst
G Jaylen Clark: 4 pts on 2/3 shooting, 1 reb
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 27 pts on 12/17 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 4 rebs, 1 asst, 3 stls, 1 blk
F/C Adem Bona: 4 pts on 1/2 shooting, 1 blk
Bench
G David Singleton: 9 pts on 4/10 shooting (1/6 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 1 asst
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 4 rebs
F Mac Etienne: 3 rebs
G Dylan Andrews: No stats
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Will McClendon: DNP (knee)