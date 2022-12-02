Going into the Pac-12 Conference opener on the road, UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. said it was up to the upperclassmen to show the team’s talented freshmen the way early.

Well, it took all of five minutes before seemingly every Bruin was comfortable and settled in Thursday against Stanford.

No. 21-ranked UCLA scored the game’s first 17 points and held off a late second-half charge to post an 80-66 win over the Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.

UCLA (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12), which shot 59.3 percent from the field, finished with three double-digit scorers led by Jaquez Jr.’s 27 points. It was his second consecutive 27-point effort. Tyger Campbell added 17 points and eight assists and Amari Bailey finished with 19 points.

Stanford (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) committed nine of its 17 turnovers in the first half and couldn’t quite recover. After cutting the deficit to 12 early in the second half, the Cardinal scored 10 consecutive points and forced a shot clock violation to pull within 66-58 with 4:30 to play.

The Bruins went more than six minutes between made field goals during the stretch and had 13 second-half turnovers to let the Cardinal back into the contest.

UCLA will return to Pauley Pavilion Sunday to host Oregon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN.