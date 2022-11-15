Breakdown: No. 8 UCLA rolls to 86-56 win over Norfolk State
Jaylen Clark scored 19 points to lead six double-figure scorers, including all five starters, in eighth-ranked UCLA’s 86-56 win over Norfolk State Monday at Pauley Pavilion.
Norfolk State, which came in shooting better than 50% from the field, started hot as both teams combined to make six of the game’s first 11 shots to set the tone. The difference early was four Spartans turnovers that helped the Bruins get out to a 24-16 lead midway through the first half.
UCLA (3-0) took a 13-point lead into the break and never looked back. Norfolk State (2-2) never got the deficit below double digits and made just 11 of 27 shots in the second half.
The Bruins will head to Las Vegas for a big multi-team event starting Friday. UCLA will face No. 19 Illinois to open the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena, and either No. 5 Baylor or No. 16 Virginia will be the opponent Sunday.
Turning point of the game
Leading by 6, the Bruins created separation for good as they got hot from the 3-point line.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from David Singleton and Clark off assists opened up a 42-27 lead, the largest of the half, to force a Norfolk State timeout with 3:39 left in the half.
UCLA was 7 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half, with four coming in the final 7:32.
Bruins standout on offense
UCLA had a number of efficient stat lines led by Clark, who made 7 of 11 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers.
The do-everything guard added a team-high nine rebounds and continued his torrid start to the season.
Bruins standout on defense
UCLA’s perimeter defense shares this honor, particularly after the quick start.
Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr., the reigning MEAC player of the year coming off a 24-point performance in a loss at Baylor, was held scoreless in the second half and finished with just four points on 2-of-8 shooting. The Spartans made just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc.
UCLA play of the game
UCLA’s standout freshman duo of Amari Bailey and Adem Bona flashed their potential on one play.
With 12:39 to play, Bona showed off his shot-blocking ability as a help defender to ignite a fast break. Singleton pushed the ball ahead to Jaime Jaquez Jr., who gave it up to Bailey for the breakaway dunk.
Why UCLA won
On a night filled with standout contributions, UCLA’s floor general helped make it all possible.
Tyger Campbell had the offense humming from the start with seven of the team’s 12 assists on 17 first-half made field goals.
Early in the second half, a Campbell steal got UCLA on the break as he gave it up to Bailey, who dished to Jaquez Jr. for a layup to go up 51-33.
Under Campbell’s guidance, the Bruins finished with 20 assists to just seven turnovers.
Defensively, the Bruins limited a Spartans team averaging 88.7 points to just 23 in the second half.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 11 pts on 5/11 shooting (1/5 3-ptrs), 7 assts, 3 stls
G Amari Bailey: 11 pts on 5/6 shooting (1/2 3-ptrs), 5 assts, 2 rebs, 1 stl
G Jaylen Clark: 19 pts on 7/11 shooting (5/8 3-ptrs), 9 rebs, 2 stls, 1 blk
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 12 pts on 5/9 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 4 assts, 2 rebs, 1 stl
F/C Adem Bona: 10 pts on 3/5 shooting, 5 rebs, 2 blks, 1 asst
Bench
G David Singleton: 11 pts on 3/5 shooting (2/4 3-ptrs), 2 rebs
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 0 pts on 0/1 shooting, 3 rebs, 3 assts, 1 blk
F Mac Etienne: 1 reb, 1 blk
G Dylan Andrews: 3 pts on 1/2 shooting, 2 rebs, 1 stl
G/F Abramo Canka: 5 pts on 2/4 shooting (1/2 3-ptrs)
G Russell Stong: 2 pts on 0/1 shooting (2/2 FTs), 2 rebs
F Logan Cremonesi: No stats
G Will McClendon: DNP (knee)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (coach’s decision)