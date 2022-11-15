Jaylen Clark scored 19 points to lead six double-figure scorers, including all five starters, in eighth-ranked UCLA’s 86-56 win over Norfolk State Monday at Pauley Pavilion.

Norfolk State, which came in shooting better than 50% from the field, started hot as both teams combined to make six of the game’s first 11 shots to set the tone. The difference early was four Spartans turnovers that helped the Bruins get out to a 24-16 lead midway through the first half.

UCLA (3-0) took a 13-point lead into the break and never looked back. Norfolk State (2-2) never got the deficit below double digits and made just 11 of 27 shots in the second half.

The Bruins will head to Las Vegas for a big multi-team event starting Friday. UCLA will face No. 19 Illinois to open the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena, and either No. 5 Baylor or No. 16 Virginia will be the opponent Sunday.