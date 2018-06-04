



UCLA target, offensive lineman, Beau Taylor (6-5, 290) from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman took an unofficial visit to UCLA and participated in the elite camp.

“I came in early on Friday and took an unofficial visit,” Taylor said. “They showed me and my family around. Before the camp, I was able to spend some time on campus.

“The camp went great. It was great working with Coach [Justin] Frye. I love the way that Coach Frye was really honest. He didn’t just want to love me up but he told me what I needed to improve on. It definitely was exciting and a great experience. I also appreciated his honesty during the whole recruiting process.

“After this weekend, I may be moving up my timeline. This weekend was really important for my recruitment.”

Taylor currently has 19 offers on the table from likes of Washington State, UNLV, San Diego State, Boise State, Harvard, Penn, Air Force, Army and a host of other schools.

How does Taylor feel about his UCLA offer?

“I was super excited when UCLA offered,” Taylor said. “It was my biggest offer to date. It is a great combo of academics and football.”

The scouting report on Taylor is he has an outstanding work ethic. He’s the first one in the weight room and the last one to leave. He’s also very versatile. He has lined up at all five offensive line positions. UCLA is recruiting as a guard. He’s also an outstanding student.