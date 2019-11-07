Bruins Beat the Beach In Opener, 69-65
Long Beach State (0-1) gave UCLA (1-0) all they could handle, but in the end, the Bruins found a way to grind out a grimy win, 69-65.The Bruins didn’t shoot the rock that well, and that has been a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news