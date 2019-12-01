Bruins Close Season Losing To Cal, 28-18
If someone wanted a microcosm of UCLA’s 2019 season, all they would need to know was the last drive of the season. The Bruins moved the ball down the field and were in a position to score and make ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news