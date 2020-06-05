



The Bruins have received a commitment from a quarterback with a boatload of talent in dual-threat Kajiya Hollawayne (6-4, 205) from San Jacinto, Calif.

“As of June 5th, I’m blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to a great university,” Hollawayne announced on Twitter. “I’m excited to showcase why they picked me to be their quarterback.

“I will do the best of my ability and talent to take them to the next level. It’s a new wave.

“With that being said, can I get an 8-Clap? It’s a Bruin thing. Let’s make it happen. UCLA 4’s up.”

UCLA offered Hollawayne just over a month after he camped there in 2019. That’s a pretty good indication that the Bruins know what they are getting. Add that to his film, and the Bruins have the QB they want.

Hollawayne possesses a cannon for an arm and can make plays with his feet. He needs to work on throwing with touch, but his overall potential is off the charts.

As a junior, Hollawayne threw for 2,330 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per completion, completing 57.8 percent of his throws and had 22 touchdowns against ten interceptions. He rushed for 932 yards (7.0 ypr) and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground. He even caught a pass for 44 yards and had 3,306 total yards of offense in 2019.

UCLA earned Hollawayne’s services over offers from Fresno State, Indiana, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, San Diego State, and Utah.



