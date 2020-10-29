BruinBlitz - Bruins Hoops To Play Kentucky

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball team will play against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Dec. 19.

The 2020 edition will mark the seventh annual CBS Sports Classic and feature the first meeting between UCLA and Kentucky since the two programs faced each other in Dec. 2017 at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans.

This season’s doubleheader in Cleveland will begin with a non-conference showdown between North Carolina and Ohio State (11 a.m. PT). The Bruins will take the floor against Kentucky in the second game of the day.

Cleveland will be the fifth city to host the CBS Sports Classic in its seven-year history, following Chicago (2014, 2018), Brooklyn (2015), Las Vegas (2016, 2019), and New Orleans (2017).

Both matchups in Cleveland will be nationally televised on CBS.