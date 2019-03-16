UCLA picked up their first commitment for the class of 2020, and it was a position of need in defensive end, Jay Max Jacobsen (6-4, 230) from Temecula (Calif.) Temecula Valley.

The Bruins get a player in Jacobsen that fills a dire need, and that is an athlete who can get to the football. As a junior, Jacobsen accounted for 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.



The talented Jacobsen has an incredibly quick first step that makes him hard to handle by one offensive player. He is also very adept of getting off blocks and getting to the football.



Jacobsen is one of those players who has a non-stop motor and plays hard on every down.



UCLA needs edge players and linebackers who can get to the quarterback. Landing Jacobsen is an excellent start.

