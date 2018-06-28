



Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, offensive lineman, Beau Taylor (6-5, 290) decided that UCLA was the place for him to continue his education and play his college football.

“I actually committed Thursday of last week [June 21, 2018],” Taylor said. “I was just waiting to go public because I wanted to do everything right. Reach out to every coach who had offered me and personally thank them for the opportunity they gave me and let them know that I committed to UCLA. I didn’t want them to see it on twitter or something like that, so I have actually been committed to since last Thursday.

“I knew I wanted to something special for it so I came to the Santa Monica and beach and took a picture with the sand, so I wanted to wait until I got the picture and talk to all the coaches before I put it out there on twitter.

“UCLA has been pretty much a done deal, honestly, since I did the camp with them. I just love the atmosphere and I love how UCLA combine academics and their athletic programs.

“I also love that all my family is an hour by flight or drive, so they can come to pretty much every game and they can also watch on TV and make both my game and my brother’s game. Some of my family are actually season ticket holders. UCLA is a definitely a family favorite.”

With Taylor committing to UCLA, he will rejoin his quarterback at Bishop Gorman, an incoming freshman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson also known as DTR.

“I talked with him [Thompson-Robinson] a little bit throughout the whole process,” Taylor said. “It definitely was reassuring that I knew my quarterback was going there and it would always be great blocking for him again. I loved playing with him and knew that he is a great dude. He wasn’t the major reason that I decided on UCLA but he did help.”

Taylor is solidly a Bruin and is finished with recruiting.

“I’m not taking any more visits,” Taylor said. “The only time I would go see other colleges is to check games with UCLA at the Rose Bowl. I have been talking to [offensive line] Coach [Justin] Frye and Coach [Chip] Kelly about taking my official visit in December after my season so I could also help with their recruiting and talk some of the guys who could possibly be part of the ’19 class.”

UCLA’s new offensive line coach Justin Frye played a large role in getting Taylor’s commitment.

“He was huge,” Taylor said about Frye’s role in his recruitment. “He was a giant part of it. I got along with him great, not with our talks on the phone, but I felt we already had a great relationship at the camp. It will be great working with Coach Frye. I like his coaching style and I know we will be working great coming up for the next four years.”

New head coach, Chip Kelly also played a role in landing Taylor.

“Coach Kelly is also a huge part,” Taylor said. “Knowing with him coming in as the head coach, there won’t be any coaching changes for the foreseeable future. I know Coach Kelly has a winning tradition as well. I know that Coach Kelly is going to make UCLA a great program.”

UCLA won the services of Taylor over 19 offers on the table from likes of Washington State, UNLV, San Diego State, Boise State, Harvard, Penn, Air Force, Army and a host of other schools.

The scouting report on Taylor is he has an outstanding work ethic. He’s the first one in the weight room and the last one to leave. He’s also very versatile. He has lined up at all five offensive line positions. UCLA is recruiting as a guard. He’s also an outstanding student.