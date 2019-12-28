Bruins Lose Third Straight
UCLA (7-6) closes out their out of conference schedule with a whimper losing to Cal State Fullerton (4-10) team they have no business losing to, 77-74. To make matters worse, it was in Pauley Pavil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news