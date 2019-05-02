Bruins Make Top Five
The Bruins have made the final cut for one of the west coast’s best defensive end prospects in Jake Shipley (6-5, 250) from Indio (Calif.) Shadow Hills.Shipley received his UCLA offer on March 8th ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news