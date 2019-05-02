News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 10:58:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Bruins Make Top Five

Xmqj5hqn8taatagmnj0b
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

The Bruins have made the final cut for one of the west coast’s best defensive end prospects in Jake Shipley (6-5, 250) from Indio (Calif.) Shadow Hills.Shipley received his UCLA offer on March 8th ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}