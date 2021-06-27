Bruins On A Roll, Score Another Playmaking WR

The Bruins have landed their third receiver prospect over the course of the last week. All three are playmakers who will be able to help the team in a variety of ways.

Hat tip to Jerry Neuheisel, who quickly garners the reputation as a fine recruiter, just like his dad, former UCLA Rose Bowl MVP quarterback Rick Neuheisel, and head coach.

The latest outstanding player that Neuheisel was able to reel in Mehki Fox (6-1, 180) from Pasadena, Calif.

What the Bruins get in Fox is a receiver who is a home run threat not only going deep on a route but he can take a short pass and take it to the house. He has outstanding hands, and when he goes up in the air to make a catch, he displays tremendous body control. He also has a nose for the end zone.

The Bruins won this recruiting battle over other offers according to rivals.com from Florida, Florida Atlantic, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah.

For the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 (2021 spring), Fox helped his team to a perfect 5-0 record. In his five games, Fox hauled in 17 receptions for 320 (18.8 ypc) and scored seven receiving touchdowns.

Fox is also an outstanding specialist who returns punts and kicks. In 2020, Fox had 124 punt return yards with a long return of 60 yards, and punt returned for a touchdown.

Fox led his team in scoring in 2020 with 48 points. He had eight touchdowns and four PATs.

As a sophomore, Fox did it all. In 11 games, he had 24 receptions for 460 yards (19.2 ypc), and he scored six receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for 342 yards on the ground averaging 13.2 yards per rush, and he scored five more touchdowns by running.

As a return man, Fox was just as lethal to the opposition. He had 143 kickoff return yards with a long of 80 yards. Fox had 142 punt return yards with a long of 50 yards and scored three special teams’ touchdowns.

As he did as a junior, Fox led Pasadena in scoring his sophomore season with 84 points on 14 touchdowns.

Just for good measure, Fox played a little defense as a sophomore, accounting for nine tackles and one interception.



There is a nice pattern here with UCLA’s receiver recruits. They are athletic, versatile, and have the potential to help the team in a variety of ways.