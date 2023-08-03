UCLA sixth-year senior safety Kenny Churchwell III did the best he could Thursday to remain vague and speak in general terms about the defense’s look under first-year coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

His teammates have done the same since the spring, offering little outside of terminology changes to concepts they say otherwise look similar to last season’s defense under Bill McGovern.

Asked whether the style of the defense would look different from last year’s version, Churchwell III took his time, gave a smile and simply said, “yeah” before being further pressed.

Eventually, the Casa Grande, Ariz., native dropped hints that the Bruins could change up how aggressive they look in certain situations.

“The concept within the specific coverage, we could be a different kind of aggressive,” he said after the Bruins’ second practice of fall camp. “So, stylistically, yes, in certain situations. More, less (aggressive) in other coverages — it’s a mixture of both.”