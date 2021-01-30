Bruins Score Huge In the Transfer Portal
If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again as the old saying goes. The Bruins have scored huge in the transfer portal landing the services of former Michigan ruling back Zach Charbonnet (6-1, 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news