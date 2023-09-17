PASADENA — Well, 24th-ranked UCLA got everyone to stop focusing on just the quarterbacks and the rotation Saturday.

In a game where the result was a foregone conclusion coming in, the Bruins flexed their muscles as soon as the ball was kicked to return man Keegan Jones and handled business in a 59-7 rout over North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl.

Yes, the Eagles were overmatched and nothing that transpired was any real surprise. Still, the breathtaking fashion in which UCLA scored at will was a sight to behold — even for Kelly.

“Obviously, that first quarter was a little interesting just because of the two one-play drives and one two-play drive. It got moving very quickly,” he said.

“They went bang, bang bang. I'm not sure what the total count was, but we may have scored more points in plays we ran today. That's not a common occurrence.”

UCLA did, indeed, needing just 56 plays for the output while outgaining NC Central 614-232 in total yards.

The 35 first-quarter points had several writers combing through the record books before halftime, only to discover that the five touchdowns haven’t been done in any quarter in program history dating back to at least 1958, which is as far back as the school records go.

Freshman quarterback Dante Moore looked even more impressive than he did his previous two starts to open his collegiate career. This time, however, he was one of many headliners — some of which introduced themselves to the viewing audience for the first time in a Bruins uniform.