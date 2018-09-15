



When and where Chip Kelly will get his first win as UCLA head coach is unknown. The Bruin faithful hopes that UCLA (0-2) will notch their first win of the season when Jeff Tedford brings his Fresno State (1-1) team to the Rose Bowl Saturday Evening for a 7:30 PM PST kickoff.

This will not be the first time these two well-seasoned coaches will have faced each other. As a matter of fact, this coming game will be the fifth meeting between Kelly and Tedford. The other games came when Kelly coached Oregon and Tedford was the head coach at Cal. Kelly’s Ducks won all four games. Tedford would like to end his personal losing streak against Kelly and prolong Kelly’s search for his first win as UCLA’s coach.

Tedford is in his second season at Fresno State and turned the program completely around winning the Mountain West in his first season at the helm. He achieved a 10-4 record and was named Mountain West Coach of the Year. Tedford became only the second coach in FBS history take a team that lost in double digits to turn in around the next season and wins in double-digits. He also led the Dogs to their first appearance in the Mountain West Championship game since 2014 and he won. Tedford also led Fresno State to their first bowl victory since 2007.

Obviously, Tedford has the Fresno State program going in the right direction.

One of the best breaks that Tedford received was when senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion (6-2, 203) from nearby Dinuba, Calif., decided to transfer from Oregon State where he signed out of high school to join Tedford with the Bulldogs.

McMaryion earned All-Mountain West honorable mention honors for his junior season throwing for 2,726 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He is also a pretty good runner who added 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldog signal caller is on the Maxwell and Unitas award list and is on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. In two games, McMaryion looks like he deserves to be on those prestigious lists.

McMaryion is completing 72.4 percent (42-58) of his passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns. His quarterback rating is 140.01.

The Bulldogs sport a solid crew of outstanding receivers for McMaryion to throw and they will present a severe test for UCLA’s defensive backfield.

East Palo Alto Calif., standout, senior Keesean Johnson (6-2, 199) leads the nation in consecutive games with at least one catch at 38 straight. His closest competitor is at 31 consecutive games.

In 2017, Johnson led the team in receptions with 77, in receiving yards with 1,013 and touchdowns with eight. He earned second-team All-Mountain West honors and is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Senior receiver, Jamire Jordan (5-11, 179) is a speedster who is a deep threat. Nine of his 27 catches in 2017 went for 30 yards or more. He averaged 20.8 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns. He also an outstanding kick returner. He played his high school football at Lancaster (Calif.) Highland.

At tight end is Jared Rice (6-5, 230), who played his high school at Modesto (Calif.) Catholic and is a dependable receiver. He has 10 receptions on the season for 87 yards.

Oklahoma transfer, Michiah Quick (5-11, 189) returns home to Fresno after being a highly recruited player. Things didn’t work out for him in Norman, so he returned for home cooking. In two games, Quick has seven catches for 44 yards.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have a very active group of linebackers led by junior Jeff Allison (6-0, 242) who came to Fresno State all the way from Miami, Fla. Allison on both the Bednarik and Butkus Award watch lists. He is coming off a career high of 15 tackles in their loss to Minnesota. As a sophomore, Allison led the Bulldogs with 126 tackles. His performance saw him earn first-team All-Mountain West.

Senior James Bailey (6-1, 225) from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis and local Fresno product, senior James Helmuth (6-1, 225) from Fresno (Calif.) Clovis North round out the linebacker crew. Both players have 10 tackles on the young season. Helmuth earned All-Mountain West (HM) for his junior season.

Junior defensive back, Mike Bell (6-3, 203) from Moreno Valley (Calif.) Citrus Hill leads the secondary and is outstanding in run support. He is currently second on the team with 15 tackles.

Redshirt junior defensive end, Mykel Walker (6-3, 220) from Vacaville, Calif., is third on the team with 13 stops.

Again the young Bruins will face a squad with experience and will be a good test for an improving UCLA football team.