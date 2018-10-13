



UCLA (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) is still trying to achieve their first win of the season and it will be against rival Cal (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12). The winning team has scored at least 30 points in each of the last 14 games against one another.

Caveat, the Bruins haven’t scored 30 points in a game this season. More warnings, UCLA has lost eight out of the last nine games to the Bears when playing in Berkeley Memorial Stadium, the venue where the contest will be played.

The Bruins are coming off their best game of the season, a 31-24 loss to No. 10 Washington and Cal is coming off a 24-17 loss to Arizona. Both teams are winless in conference play. Something has to give.

If playing UCLA isn’t enough motivation for Cal it is also the Bear’s homecoming game that honors one of the all-time Cal great’s, quarterback Joe Roth who succumbed to cancer in 1978.

There is a lot at play.

UCLA true freshman quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson (6-1, 205) is coming off his best game as a collegiate player and the Bruins hope that he progresses in his development.

Cal does present some defensive challenges.

Cal’s defense is much better than it was before Justin Wilcox took over as the Bears head coach after the 2016 season. In 2016 Cal had a very porous defense. The Bears gave up and an average of 42.6 points per game, 272.8 rushing yards, and 245.4 passing yards.

In 2018, theBears average giving up 24.8 points a game, 155.8 yards rushing and 175.6 yards passing.

In Cal’s first five games, the Bears only allowed the opposition to 15 times in 64 drives. Meaning they have only allowed points 23.4 percent of the time when the opposing offense has the ball.

The Bears have allowed its first five opponents to score only 15 times in 64 possible drives. Last game against Arizona, the Wildcats didn’t score over its final 10 possessions.

Cal has a pair of inside linebackers who are very active and make plays. Redshirt senior Jordan Kunaszyk (6-3, 235) is leading the Pac-12 in solo tackles per game (7.8) and is fifth in the conference averaging 10.2 total tackles per game. Kunaszyk only needs 24 tackles more tackles to account for 200 during his career.

Kunaszyk’s running mate is junior, Evan Weaver (6-3, 245), who averages 6.4 solo tackles a game. Kunaszyk and Weaver combine for 14.2 solo tackles a game, which lead the nation in that category.

Cal’s defensive backs are also very lively and opportunistic. Redshirt senior safety Jaylinn Hawkins (6-2, 205) has three interceptions on the season, which ties him for fourth-best in the nations.

Redshirt junior safety, Ashtyn Davis (6-1, 190) has two interceptions and is third on the team in tackles with 18. Davis is also an outstanding special teams player who currently leads the Pac-12 in kick return yards with 308 and is averaging 28.0 yards per return.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback, Camryn Bynum (6-0, 180) has one interception and six pass breakups. His six breakups place him for fifth in the Pac-12.

It appears that Cal will go with redshirt sophomore quarterback, Brandon McIlwain (6-1, 200). He is a true dual-threat signal caller and has the type of skills at the position that has been lethal to the Bruin defense all season long.

McIlwain leads the Bears in rushing with 359-yards and four rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He also leads the Bears in passing yardage with 545 and has completed 66.7 percent of his passes. He does have five interceptions on the season again two touchdowns.

Three of McIlwain’s picks came last week in the loss to Arizona, but he did account for 422 total yards in the losing effort.

The Bears are solid at running back with redshirt senior, Patrick Laird (6-0, 205). He leads the Bears in all-purpose yardage with 414. He has 290 yards rushing and 124 receiving yards, so he is a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. Laird is inching toward 1,500 career rushing yards and 2,000 career all-purpose yards. If he rushes for 18 yards against the Bruins, he will 1,500 and if gets 74 all-purpose yards, he’ll make to 2,000.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM PST and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth in the both reporting on the action. Jill Savage will handle the sideline for the network.

UCLA Sports Network from IMG College will broadcast the game locally on either their flagship station AM 570 or sister station1150 AM and 97.3 FM Josh Lewin doing his usual outstanding job doing play-by-play. The quarterbacks Matt Stevens and Wayne Cook will man their usual roles.