Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 10:19:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bruins Try To Get Back On Track In Chicago

Puzohgnegvfhor5mhlrm
UCLABruins.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

UCLA (7-4) is coming off an embarrassing loss 93-64, to Cincinnati. Now they’re in Chicago getting ready to play No. 15 ranked Ohio State (10-1) as part of the CBS Sports Classic.There won’t anythi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}