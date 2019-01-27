Bruins Win Convincingly Over UA, 90-69
Bruin fans caught a glimpse of the basketball team they would show up this season. UCLA (14-7, 5-3 Pac 12), arguably played their best game of the season taking care one of their biggest basketball...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news