News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 01:54:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bruins Win Gritty, 86-83

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (14-11, 7-5 Pac-12) was able to push through and get the job done defeating Washington State (14-11, 5-7 Pac-12) to split the series between the two teams, 86-83. It was a gritty, grimy victor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}