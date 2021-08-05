Change Is On Its Way For College Sports
College sports are about to make a transformation. No one knows how all of this will play out. The money sports, football and basketball, cover the expenses for all sports in the athletic departmen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news