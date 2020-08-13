BruinBlitz - Chip Kelly and Martin Jarmond Meet the Press - Part 2





This is part two of a multiple part series on the virtual press conference that UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and Bruin head coach, Chip Kelly. Some of the topics covered are accessibility training, training tables, the budget, and the team's disappointment.

Martin [Jarmond], about two hours ago, Ohio State announced that they're going to keep their facilities open, training rooms open, everything open for their football players to use at will, and they assured their players they will still have access. The rapid testing and everything else, but so far out of the two major conferences that have canceled, Ohio State seems to be the only one. Would UCLA be open doing that for its players?

Jarmond: "That's a great question. I should mention that everything is new. All of our energy, effort, and focus has been on the plan up until today, so a lot of this we are still working out.

"My focus ever since I learned the Pac-12's decision is to try to make our student-athletes staying on campus providing food, housing, access to services, strength, and conditioning, and training.

"My intention, as long as we can work that with our county guidelines and university, my intention is to fulfill a lot of those and make sure that they are together because by and large, student-athletes want to be together and be with one another and still train. Again, we still focused on the best move forward.

"My intention is to, I don't know everything you mentioned Ohio State is doing, but my focus has been to maintain our student-athletes on campus to be able to do voluntary training and those kinds of things and have them have access to all the services, physical, mental, everything that we could provide for them at this time."

Could training camp begin before January 1? I know competition isn't allowed, but could training camps begin? And among the eight players who tested positive, were there any indications that suffered from this heart inflammation that's becoming an issue with some Big 10 players?

Jarmond: "Let me take that one. To answer your first question, again, we have gotten into training camp or anything. This just happened for us, and our focus has been up until this point, doing everything we can to be able to compete and get to the next phase.

"Those questions, though they are great questions, we learn more about them and have answers for, but we have not talked that as a university, as a conference, at all. So, we can't answer those questions as afar as that kind of planning.

"To your second question about the young people who tested positive when they got to campus. No one has tested positive since they have been in our care at UCLA on the football team.

"We're not talking about that we're going to leave that there. As far as that situation, this is more about today's decision and where we go from there."

Martin, with fall sports being postponed, what is the effect to the budget right now because you guys have been running a deficit for the past couple years?

Jarmond: "We don't know that. We've obviously been modeling different scenarios based on the season, based on competition, not just revenues but also expenses, so I don't know.

"What I do know is it's going to be a significant impact. Let's be clear; we all understand financially how important those fall sports are, and not having that is going to be a challenge.

"Again, that's not really my focus right now. That's not our focus. Our focus has always been on doing what's right, our young men and young women in the program, and inching along—being slow and methodical as far as our approach to return to practice and training.

"That's the focus. I haven't even thought about the budget. It's going to be an impact. You all know that, but far as detail, I don't that yet."

The players obviously are most likely disappointed, but have you talked to them since the cancelation has gone down? What is the general mood of the team?

Kelly: "We had a team meeting at about 1:30 [PM PST August 12, 2020] right after the news was given to us. Our coaches had position meetings after that, and I have had seven or eight conversations with guys, and we will continue to work through the roster in terms of talking to them.

"They're disappointed. They put in a lot of work. Obviously, we were sent him on Friday, March 13. They were allowed to come back on campus towards the end of June and start working, and they worked really hard.

"They have done an unbelievable job in the classroom while they were away. They did an unbelievable job in the classroom during the summer. The summer schedule that we had for them and they were just looking forward to getting an opportunity to back out on the field.

"We only had three practices in the spring, so they miss it. They have very resilient. It's obviously a historic time in terms of what this pandemic has done to kids of that age. They have been through a lot, but our kids have been great. I just think they're disappointed.

"They really care for each other as a group. They talked about after our meeting about everybody sticking together. Kind of sticking around and making sure we make this a positive situation as best as we can. That's how we handle it.

"But, you can see there is disappointment there. Like there should be, for all student-athletes. I feel for everybody that had their sports taken away.

"The women's soccer team has put in their time. The other teams have put in their time, and it hurts.

"I remember talking to John Savage and (softball head coach) Kelly [Inouye-Perez] when baseball and softball when their spring season was taken away from them.

"You kind of felt for them that way, but now you are going through it yourself. So, you have to be there to support them [football players), and they are disappointed, but they'll bounce back. They are a resilient group, and I have a lot of confidence in them."