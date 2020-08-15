BruinBlitz - Chip Kelly and Martin Jarmond Meet the Press - Part 3

This is three of a multiple part series on the virtual press conference that UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and Bruin head coach, Chip Kelly. In this section, Jarmond and Kelly talk about testing protocol, recruiting, the possibility of players transferring, and more.

The cost of the testing protocol mandated by the NCAA and the conferences was assumed to be running in the hundreds and thousands if the season were to go forward. Plus, last week, the NCAA dumped all the financial insurance liabilities on the individual schools and not the NCAA. Did those subjects of that huge amount of finances on top of schools already struggling financially, did that ever come up in the discussions as to that being a problem going forward?

Jarmond: “No, that didn’t come up specifically. What came up was consistency. That’s what student-athletes and administrators as well wanted to make sure there was a baseline as far as testing protocol.

“The cost did not come up. Because the cost, quite frankly, is going to be different based on the location and if you have a hospital on campus or if you use a private lab.

“So, those costs were never a major discussion point at all. It was simply about how much data do we have and do we feel comfortable with contact, and that’s what our medical advisors and doctors and specialists didn’t have a comfort level when it comes to going into that next phase of contact.

“There just isn’t enough information that we could have a comfort level with. That was a primary factor.”

Coach, just to clarify all activities which you were just previously doing on the field, is that shutdown? And two, how this affected recruiting? The long term that dead period that has been extended and it could be extended more. How has this affected your recruiting approach?

Kelly: “The activities on the field have not been shut down, so our guys are still lifting with (strength and conditioning coach) Frank [Wintrich].

“We just never had the opportunity to get to the next level, for where we have the ability to work through, where they have had the ability at some other schools. I just want to clarify that.

“They can still lift in their groups of ten and run and train with our strength and conditioning guys so that will continue. We are waiting to get clarity on if we are allowed to do more than that and we will find that out from the county. That has to get passed by the county.

“And with the recruiting, I think everyone has to adapt because it’s not like one school has an advantage. Everybody still has the same rules with the dead period being extended.

“What it really is they don’t want people traveling. They don’t want coaches leaving and going to high schools because we would be traveling to that, and then they don’t want prospects coming to schools, whether it be unofficial visits or official visits because of the travel that’s involved.

“We haven’t gotten any clarity. There are few things that we are hoping from the NCAA that we will hear in the next week or so that will kind of give us some guidelines of how we can set our schedule for the fall. But it is an unprecedented time.

“If you’re a coach in California, usually you can go watch practices and games here in the fall, but the State of California isn’t going to play high school football in the fall.

“So, there’s a lot that’s new to us that we will have to adapt to, just like everybody else.”

Jarmond: “Let me add onto that real briefly. I know that Chip had mentioned earlier about a chance to block in the North Star. But I also want to commend Chip.

“From day one, for me, when we started looking at this, he has always been first and foremost being slow and methodical. And if you see, we have been actually slower to all the phases.

“Not just because of the county and state, but because Chip being cautious and health and safety have been priority number one for him.

“So, for me, it has been very, very rewarding, for me to see the priority and focus and emphasis placed on that, and I can tell you not everybody when you have competing interests and different factors.

“Not everybody has that North Star, that core competency of student-athlete first and I have just been impressed with Chip doing that. It has been in alignment with our leaders from Chancellor to Chip. I just wanted to say that as well.”

With the possibility of some of the other Power Five Conferences playing or Conference USA or any other ones. Is there any concern that you could, and with the spring season being nothing more than a hypothetical at this point, is there a concern that you could lose some players to the transfer portal to go to other conferences that are going to play?

Kelly: “Yeah, there could be. You deal with that on a one-off basis if that were to happen. We understand what the ramifications of our decisions are. That’s always a possibility. We had had kids at the lower levels reach out to us when their season, the Ivy League and whatnot, that had seniors that were looking to play reached about playing in the fall, if we were going to play in fall, so yes, that is a possibility.”