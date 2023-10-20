Chip Kelly downplays Pac-12 After Dark for UCLA’s late kickoff at Stanford
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is not among the college football viewers who have found the Pac-12 After Dark phenomenon an endearing part of each fall since the league expanded in 2011.
With the current iteration of the league in its last season, the 25th-ranked Big Ten-bound Bruins will likely be facing their final days of 7:30 p.m. kickoffs like the one on the horizon Saturday at Stanford.
“Pac-12 After Dark means Pac-12 after my bedtime,” Kelly said earlier this week.
The Cardinal, meanwhile, pulled off the latest wacky, Friday the 13th edition of Pac-12 After Dark in a 46-43 double-overtime victory at Colorado last Friday.
Stanford rallied from a 29-0 halftime deficit to pull off the stunning comeback in a game that finished well past midnight in the local Mountain Time Zone.
