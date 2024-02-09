Chip Kelly is doing something that might be without precedent in major college football: Take a demotion without being forced to. On Friday it was announced Kelly would leave his head coaching job at UCLA to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien wasn’t around long enough to unpack his bags before he took the Boston College job.

UCLA begrudgingly decided to keep Kelly after another nothing season in Westwood as all his brilliance and past success never carried over to the Bruins. Kelly went 35-34 at UCLA, won as many games as he lost in the Pac-12 and never had a 10-win season in five full campaigns there plus the COVID year. Interest in the program had basically fallen off a cliff, too, as Kelly never embraced being a head football coach in today’s world. Tarps filled the Rose Bowl so empty seats didn’t show. The seats that were available were half-filled most Saturdays. Everyone has seen the embarrassing pictures on social media: Ten minutes before kickoff, still no one here, most outside on the golf course polishing off their last adult beverages - or not coming at all. Lots to do around Los Angeles. Kelly never really embraced being a head coach at UCLA so maybe being an offensive coordinator somewhere else fits him better. Word was Kelly was shopping himself to NFL teams - whether it was on Antonio Pierce’s staff with the Las Vegas Raiders - and I was told Kelly was telling some people the Seattle Seahawks coordinator job was a possibility as well. Instead, he will be on Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State as Day played for Kelly at New Hampshire and they have coaching history together. Recruiting never interested Kelly and that was an ongoing problem. He would never show up to big-time games in Southern California, major official visit weekends would never materialize all that often in Westwood, he was basically a ghost to the power brokers for players in the region. California Power, the upstart, elite 7-on-7 organization with big-money backing, visited UCLA last weekend before the Pylon Los Angeles tournament and Kelly was there but most of the kids wanted to talk about their USC visits the next day instead.

