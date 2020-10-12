BruinBlitz - Chip Kelly Meets the Press

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had his first press conference with the Bruin beat media since preseason camp has begun. He talks about his team, the defense specifically, dealing with finding a replacement for Joshua Kelley, and a whole lot more.

You said that Friday would be an eye-opener in terms of what the team would look like. You are a couple of practices in now. What have you seen from the team?

Kelly: “They have been really, really good, so far. I think they are excited about playing football. It has been a different year for everybody. Not just football players but everybody in this country with what this country is going through.I think when our players get out there it’s almost a hey we are actually going to play.

“As long as we do the right things from a safety protocol standpoint, so they were generally excited. The energy was great and it is a fun group to work with.”

Is there any structural limitations out there?

Kelly: “Just your normal camp rules. The first two day were just helmets. The next two days were helmets and shoulder pads. As we get to day five tomorrow, we will have lower pads on.

“We’re also not like a traditional preseason training camp because we are in school, so we are limited to 20 hours a week just you would during a normal game week. So, that’s a little bit different.

“Normally when you’re in preseason camp, you have meetings in the morning then practice and guys are getting treatment.

“When they’re not in class you bring them back earlier in the afternoon So, on a typical day like today, a Monday, because we are in class they won’t come back for meetings tonight until about five, six o’clock, depending on what the academic schedule is.

“When we are done at 11:00 they aren in class until about 5:00 or 6:00. Then there are some of our kids even have some night classes. The positions coaches would have to meet them as one offs. There are some limitations from that standpoint. We all understand it’s a unique year and we all have to be extremely flexible in how this thing is going to operate if we’re going to have the opportunity to get on the field and play in November.”

With COVID it has been said you might only be allowed 75 guys on a field. You have two fields are you having to divvy things up differently. There was a 25 player limit and there were some thoughts that maybe the ones would go against the ones and things like the in order to limit cross contamination. Are there anything like that going on right now?

Kelly: “Yeah, we are utilizing both fields and a lot of our team sessions, we are running two teams simultaneously so that we have it spaced out snd we are maximizing the use of the entire facility in terms of that.

“The other thing that we do when we have any meetings that are larger than position meetings we meet outside. Some of our position groups are actually meeting outside. All of our team meetings are held outside.

“I think our biggest position group is 20, so any meeting group over 20 will be an outside meeting. Obviously, because I think it is better from a COVID standpoint. When you have bigger the numbers, you would rather be outside than inside. Those are some of the adjustments we are making.”

Can you talk about what the players have been talking about that you’ve switched pretty much to a 4-2-5 defense and big of a role does Brian Norwood have in the conception of that scheme?

Kelly: “That’s our nickel package. It’s just an adjustment in our nickel package. We still have a base package in the nickel package, so we really haven’t changed.

“I think what Brian [Norwood] changed were some of the techniques, how he teaches things, and some of the terminology on how he teaches things. (Former UCLA DB coach) Paul [Rhoads] may call it black and Brian calls it red, because that is what Brian understands it as.

“I allow our coaches flexibility like that. Same with (defensive line) Coach [Johnny] Nansen. Johnny has added some stuff from what he has done.

“Really the 4-2-5 spacing is nickel spacing, which we ran. Actually, I think we were in nickel more than we were in base because in this league there are more spread offenses so you face more ten and 11 personnel than you do when 21 and 12 personnel. It is still dictated to what the team is going to present to you.

“Now if we are going to play a Stanford, so to speak, and they are going to be in 21, 22 personnel, we would be in bigger base personnel with three down linemen, four linebackers, and four defensive backs.

“Really it is what the offenses we’re going to face and the position stuff, but, when you go back to our breakdown of a year ago, we were actually in four-down nickel than we were in base just because the teams we played.”

What do you call that hybrid linebacker that Carl Jones was playing in spring?

Kelly: “Nickel.”

Just nickel?

Kelly: “Yeah.”

You don’t replace a Joshua Kelley…

Kelly: “No.”

What is your position philosophically on a bell-cow back? Do you need one of those, or are you okay with throwing out there; three or four or five guys to deliver, or do you want one to emerge?

Kelly: “I think it depends on who the guys are. Obviously, Josh [Kelley] was our bell cow by what everybody understood that Josh was our true No. 1, and it plays out that he’s the true No. 1 for the Chargers now.

“I think anybody or any coach you would ask would love to have a bell cow. If you have a bell cow, you have a tremendous running back. We will find out here in training as we get ready for the seventh is how that position will shake itself out.

“We have one really experienced player in Demetric Felton, who I think is a jack-of-all-trades that can receiver, who can running back, catch the ball out of the backfield and can do everything you want out of a running back.

“We have added Brittain Brown. Brittain is a bigger back. More towards Josh’s [Kelley] size. Then we have smaller backs in Kaz Allen, Keegan Jones, and Christian Grubb.

“As we continue to get reps here, it is still early in the preseason, so to speak, we will figure out how the position will shake itself out.

“You always want your backs to do everything. They have to be able to run the ball. They always have to be able to pass protect. They have to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield. Then when you figure out what their strengths are, you play to those strengths. We’re still in the process.

“I think we have a pretty good feel of the returning players in terms of what their strengths and weaknesses are. It is really just getting a real good feel for Brittain in terms of what he is and how we can reply him to attack defenses. So, we feel pretty good about him in the first couple days we have had him out there. He’s impressive.

“So we will see how this thing will shake itself out and again that is barring any injuries. Obviously, if you get an injury, then someone may be forced to be the bell-cow back because you don’t have anybody else.

“Right now, we are really just trying to figure out how that position sorts itself out.

“After losing Josh, just because Josh, played so many critical snaps for us and those snaps have to go to somebody. We will figure out who those snaps are going to go to.”

Going back to Brian Norwood, you were out at Navy’s Liberty Bowl practices last year. Can you talk about the hiring of Norwood came about and what you’re hoping he will bring to the defense?

Kelly: “We lost a great coach in Paul Rhoads. Paul has been a great head coach, defensive coordinator in the SEC, and all over the country, and now is a coordinator in the Pac-12.

“I wanted to get, and I think it was critical that your secondary coach, being such a critical factor, in terms of what we’re doing. I had known of Brian way back from his days at Penn State, and now he has a tremendous reputation, and then Ken Niumatalolo at Navy (head coach) is a very good friend of mine. We (UCLA) had a list together, and Brian was at the top of that list.

“Fortunately, I had a chance over the Christmas break to go visit with Brian, and Ken let me visit with him while they were at bowl practice, and I had the chance to watch him coach, which a lot of people don’t get to do. You bring in a guy in for an interview, and you put him on the board, ask him about his philosophy, how he teaches certain things and goes through that traditional interview. This was a unique situation where I actually was able to see him coach in practice.

“I really enjoy how Brian teaches. He’s very detail orientated, but he has a great way of communicating. I think he can get his point across well to his players, and that’s the biggest thing that a coach has to be, a teacher. That was evident when I saw Brian in action that he is a great teacher.”

You talked about tailoring your offense to your personnel. Obviously the last two years, you had a really deep tight end group that you utilized fully. Now that there is a lot of turnover at the position, do anticipate making some schematic changes offensively and maybe going in a different direction?

Kelly: “No, we actually really like our tight end group. We have Greg Dulcich and Mike Martinez, who has really done a nice job. David Priebe had a really good offseason and preseason. We will be adding Evidence Njoku and my Mike Churich, who is a walk-on for us who is really pushing for playing time.

“I’m excited about our depth at tight end. Mike [Martinez] has got significant experience in there. Greg [Dulcich] played kind of a wideout/tight end. He’s [Dulcich] up to 238-pounds, I think, so he’s certainly embraced the role moving to tight end permanently. We are excited about that group of prospects at tight end.”

(Evidence Njoku has not been given his clearance as of yet to play.)

What about Paul Grattan coming in? What’s he going to bring to the line, and big was it to add him given that you lost Jake Burton?

Kelly: “Well, they play different positions. We were always looking at an offensive lineman because we had an extra scholarship. You’re allowed to sign 25 players, and we only signed 24, and we had a spot open.

“We were looking for offensive linemen and defensive linemen. Paul [Grattan] is actually an inside kid. He has experience at both center and guard during his collegiate career. He is just getting acclimated.

“I talked to the Villanova coaches, and they were very effusive with their praise for Paul. His season wasn’t going to play this fall. They were going to play this spring, and Paul had already graduated, so he was looking for a grad opportunity. He will be thrown into the mix there, with all our inside players, and he adds another body that has playing experience.

“That’s the one thing about Paul. It is very evident that he has played. He’s a very quick study. He has picked things up very rapidly here, and we’re excited about that.

“You can never have enough offensive linemen, so we were very excited about adding him, but he’s a center/guard, and he will be competing for a center/guard spot.”

Do you see him more as a center or more as a guard?

Kelly: “He’s both right now. We will see how that shakes itself out with Duke [Clemens]. Jon Gaines, [Atonio] Mafi, Siale [Liku], and Sam Marrazzo. We have a bunch of guys in there. We will sort out, really, who the top three are.”

The team will have election day off on November 3rd as part of a new NCAA by-law. Can you confirm that and that is opening week for you, how are you going to adjust your schedule?

Kelly: “That is a rule by the NCAA that we support totally. I think it is a right as an American citizen to vote. I think we, as a school, we had planned on doing it anyway.

“Normally, our week is Monday through Friday, and then we play on Saturday, so we will start our week on Sunday, and we will practice Sunday, Monday, take Tuesday off, then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then off to Colorado.

“We just have to make a slight adjustment by starting one day early, but certainly understand it, and I think it is the right thing to do.”