A week after committing six penalties on defense, including a handful for jumping offsides, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was “pleased” with the Bruins’ adjustment in last Saturday’s 35-10 win at San Diego State while still producing similar numbers.

For a second consecutive game, UCLA produced 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks, while defensive line and linebackers avoided picking up a single penalty.

In fact, just safety Kenny Churchwell III and cornerback Jaylin Davies were flagged for 15-yard penalties on the defense.

“There's still some things, obviously, you always have to clean up after every game, and you can't say, 'Hey, we cleaned it up so we're done,'” Kelly said. “It's something we need to continue to harp on, but those seven administrative penalties that occur before the snap -- delay of game, too many men in the huddle, encroachment, illegal procedure, illegal formation, all those things that occur before the snap -- are what we call self-inflicted wounds. That's us, that's not the defense eliciting something from us. That's just us not doing the little things right. We were pleased with that progress that we made from the Coastal game."

Through two games, the defense has allowed just 11.5 points and 302 yards per game. The 10 tackles for loss average is tied for the fifth-best mark nationally while the 3 1/2 sacks average is tied for 16th.