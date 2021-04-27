Chip Kelly Pre-Practice Presser (Transcribed)
UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly gave his first press conference of the spring and answered a myriad of questions ranging from the health of the team, the new coaching additions, new arrivals, D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news