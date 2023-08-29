How exactly the UCLA starting quarterback announcement would be handled was, in some ways, just as intriguing as the ultimate decision itself.

Plenty of people, both informed and mere supporters of the program, had a wide range of opinions.

Chip Kelly will surely prolong the decision up until the first snap.

An announcement will be made at Kelly’s final pre-practice media scrum of the week Wednesday morning.

One quarterback, unannounced, will be made available after practice during the week to signal the choice.

White smoke will emanate from atop the Wasserman Football Center to declare a decision has been reached.

OK, maybe that last one is an overplayed joke.

But Kelly’s decision to announce redshirt junior Ethan Garbers as the Week 1 starter prior to the start of Monday’s practice certainly wasn’t high on the list based on surprised reactions across social media.

The real takeaway from the wide-ranging opinions, though, wasn’t even so much that Garbers ended up being the choice. Kelly’s decision to announce that five-star freshman Dante Moore and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee would also play in Saturday’s season opener against Coastal Carolina drew everything from blunt backlash to unwavering support.

Kelly was asked whether he had ever went with a three-quarterback rotation at any point in his coaching career.

“No. But they deserve it, so it’s really in terms of how those guys have played and progressed here through the spring and the fall,” Kelly said.