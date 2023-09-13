The whims of UCLA head coach Chip Kelly can be tough to telegraph from week to week.

After announcing his intention to play multiple quarterbacks in the days prior to each of the Bruins’ first two contests, Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice that it would be “very presumptuous” to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s contest against North Carolina Central.

A decision, he said, will not be made until Friday.

In addition, Kelly declined to divulge whether he plans to play more than one quarterback as he has each of the first two contests.

“We don’t assume in our profession,” Kelly said. “We’ll wait until we get to Friday and we’ll figure all that out.”