UCLA supporters who read last Wednesday’s promotional e-mail from the school may have noticed that the Bruins’ big spring football event is labeled a “showcase.”

Some programs around the country elect to go with a spring game format, with an irrelevant score and gimmicks that sometimes involve prominent alums. Earlier this spring, school officials told BruinBlitz.com that Saturday’s showcase at Drake Stadium would, in essence, be a glorified practice and that not much would change compared to what the Bruins have displayed all spring. The lone difference is Pac-12 Networks will air the showcase.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly confirmed those details ahead of Tuesday’s practice, the 10th of 15 this spring for the Bruins.

“It will be like a practice,” Kelly said. “A lot of situational work, some individual work, special teams. Try to touch on everything we can get on film, with referees. It will be offense versus defense.”

For some, the showcase will be a re-introduction to star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. Others may be more interested in newcomers such as Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo or Hawaii transfer linebacker Darius Muasau.

It will also be a chance for Kelly to show off the tight ends, who he considers to be his deepest group on offense despite losing Greg Dulcich to the NFL draft.

“I think we’ve got multiple guys to choose from,” Kelly said of a group that consists of Michael Ezeike, David Priebe and Hudson Habermehl. “They’ve practiced really, really well at a really high level.”

Kelly added that senior tight end Mike Martinez is back practicing, but he has yet to be seen working in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills.