Chip Kelly: UCLA QB competition remains 'close' but undecided
The conversations among the media before, during and after UCLA head coach Chip Kelly's press conference Friday prior to the 20th and final practice of fall camp had a clear, consistent tone.
Who will be the Bruins' starting quarterback? When will he be named? How long will the leash be?
It's been the million-dollar question -- well, questions -- since the Bruins opened the battle in the spring between redshirt junior Ethan Garbers, five-star freshman Dante Moore, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and redshirt freshman Justyn Martin.
With plans to have distinct first- and second-team units when the Bruins start game week practices Sunday for the Sept. 2 season opener against Coastal Carolina, Kelly would only say Friday that the competition to be QB1 is "close" and that he has not privately informed the quarterbacks of a decision, either.
It took 70 seconds, the second question of a 12-minute session, for the first of many quarterback-related questions to come.
"We're exactly right where we want to be," Kelly said of his evaluation timeline.
