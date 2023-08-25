The conversations among the media before, during and after UCLA head coach Chip Kelly's press conference Friday prior to the 20th and final practice of fall camp had a clear, consistent tone.

Who will be the Bruins' starting quarterback? When will he be named? How long will the leash be?

It's been the million-dollar question -- well, questions -- since the Bruins opened the battle in the spring between redshirt junior Ethan Garbers, five-star freshman Dante Moore, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and redshirt freshman Justyn Martin.

With plans to have distinct first- and second-team units when the Bruins start game week practices Sunday for the Sept. 2 season opener against Coastal Carolina, Kelly would only say Friday that the competition to be QB1 is "close" and that he has not privately informed the quarterbacks of a decision, either.

It took 70 seconds, the second question of a 12-minute session, for the first of many quarterback-related questions to come.

"We're exactly right where we want to be," Kelly said of his evaluation timeline.