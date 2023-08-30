With an evening kickoff to open the season Saturday, the Chip Kelly and the UCLA coaching staff will use the extra time in the hours before the 7:30 p.m. start to plan out substitutions -- including the order of quarterbacks that will follow starter Ethan Garbers.

Earlier in the week, Kelly announced five-star freshman Dante Moore and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee would also play.

Less than 24 hours after the release of the Week 1 depth chart, which had all three separated by "or" to suggest an ongoing competition will play out into the start of the season, Kelly said discussions to divvy up the playing time have yet to occur.

"Nah, it's Wednesday so we haven't had any discussions," Kelly said. "We do all of our game day substitutions, and things like that, either depending on if it's a Saturday game early then we do it on Friday and if it's a Saturday evening game we don't do it until Saturday because you have no idea what the protocols are and who's up, who's down and whatever it is. So, we wait until the last second, but there's no reason to do that on a Wednesday. What if, all of a sudden, someone rolls an ankle on a Friday? Then you've got to go sit down and re-do it again, so that's always been the way we've done it."

It was the final media session of the week ahead of the opener against Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Unlike previous practices, there was no media observation period and no players were scheduled to speak after practice.