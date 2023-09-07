Rivals released its first ranking for the class of 2026 this week, and the list of 65 prospects created plenty of discussion. This week in the roundtable, analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan continue such conversations as they field a trip of questions related to the rankings release. Related: Storylines surrounding the initial rankings for the 2026 class | Top 10 Countdown

1. WHICH PROSPECT DO YOU THINK HAS THE TOOLS TO SHOOT UP FROM HIS INITIAL RANKING IN THE COMING YEAR?

Cassidy: The offspring of the former LSU star with the same name, Brandon Bass Jr. is an interesting prospect to say the least. And while he obviously isn’t polished from a skill perspective due to his young age, his tools suggest he could finish a lot higher than his current slot at No. 62 if things begin to click down the road. The 6-foot-3 standout is already an explosive scorer that attacks the rim with vigor and is capable of knocking down shots from deep. His battle going forward will be with becoming a more consistent shooter and finding a way to create shots (for both himself and others) in the half court. Bass already holds an offer from LSU, his dad’s alma mater, and more opportunities should pour in during the coming year or so. Jordan: I'm going to say Kayden Allen. He had a big summer running with the Stars, he has great size at 6-foot-5 and, though he's a guard, he scores in a variety of different ways as he can play inside and out. He’ll likely just be able to show flashes at Montverde this coming season because they’ll be loaded, but those flashes could raise his profile like it did for Dariq Whitehead. Plus, playing against Liam McNeeley, Curtis Givens, Rob Wright and Cooper Flagg might make you better I suspect. I just love that he’s so productive on both ends.

*****

2. WHICH PROSPECT’S RECRUITMENT ARE YOU MOST INTERESTED TO SEE DEVELOP?

Alex Constanza (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: My interest is always piqued by a prospect that has amassed a heap of offers before the start of his sophomore year, and Florida-based wing Alex Constanza certainly checks that box. Constanza holds more than 12 offers as things stand and, in addition to those, has already attracted attention from Kentucky and other bluebloods, which are yet to offer. Florida State was one of the first programs to make a play for the five-star, and it'll be interesting to see how much the Seminoles’ early offer pays off in the end. Programs such as Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Creighton and St. John’s are also in the initial mix. Jordan: Alijah Arenas for sure. I’m always more intrigued by popular former players' sons' recruitments. Alijah is a bad man and seems to have his dad’s scoring mentality and versatility, and it’s scary that I’m saying that headed into his sophomore season. UCLA, New Mexico, Kansas, Arizona, Alabama and others are already involved, but I thoroughly expect the rest of the bluebloods to come calling in the near future.

*****

3. WHICH PROSPECT THAT MISSED THE CUT DO YOU THINK COULD BE A MAJOR NAME DOWN THE ROAD?