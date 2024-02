Martin Jarmond hasn’t had the easiest path as athletic director at UCLA.

Jarmond was hired in May 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. A noted fundraiser when he arrived from Boston College, Jarmond inherited a program that posted an $18.9 million deficit in 2019 and things have only gotten worse financially.

The pandemic aside, the biggest cash cow in the athletic department happened to be run by Chip Kelly — a man known more for his combative demeanor, less for a schmoozing personality that would entice large donations.