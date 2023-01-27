Déjà vu: No. 8 UCLA duplicates second-half woes at USC, loses 77-64
Much like the first meeting between the crosstown rivals this season, UCLA jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime only to quickly let USC back into the game immediately after the break. This time, however, it wasn’t just the Bruins’ on-again, off-again shooting touch that disappeared for a key stretch Thursday night.
USC used a 27-6 run to open the second half and Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis provided an array of difficult jump shots down the stretch to knock off eighth-ranked UCLA, 77-64, at the Galen Center.
The Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12), who have dropped back-to-back games after winning 14 in a row, had what fifth-year senior guard David Singleton called an “identical” and “frustrating” performance after blowing an 18-point lead, but holding on for a two-point victory over the Trojans earlier this month.
UCLA, which led 37-25 at the break, made just 8 of 27 shots to go with eight turnovers in the second half. Senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the team with 15 points followed by 14 apiece from Singleton and point guard Tyger Campbell.
USC (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12), which improved to 10-1 at home, was led by Ellis. The senior guard matched the Bruins’ second-half scoring output on his own, netting 27 of his game-high 31 points after the break. Peterson added nine of his 16 in the second half, as well.
Turning point of the game
Trailing by 12 at the half, USC scored 15 of the first 19 second-half points punctuated by Ellis’ 3-pointer to trim UCLA’s lead down to 41-40 and force a timeout with 14:16 remaining.
During the stretch, the Bruins reverted back to the offensive woes that have plagued them for various stretches this season and compounded it with five turnovers over the first eight minutes of the second half.
The Trojans then extended the run to 27-6 with the help of five 3-pointers, putting the Bruins in a 52-43 hole past the midway point. USC’s surge matched its entire first-half output in less than 9 1/2 minutes.
The Bruins finally settled in, chipping away to pull within two points on a pair of occasions with a little more than three minutes remaining, but the Trojans did not wilt.
Both Ellis and Peterson made tough mid-range jumpers, with the latter giving USC a 60-56 lead with 2:35 to play.
Ellis later provided the exclamation point, drilling another stepback shot from 3-point range to extend the Trojans’ lead to nine points and put the game away with 1:25 remaining.
“Unguardable shots,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said.
In the final seconds, Cronin was assessed a technical foul to start the crowd’s celebration early
Bruins standout on offense
The recent UCLA shooting woes carried over, with the Bruins making just two of their first 10 shots and trailing by six early. Then, Singleton and Campbell carried the production.
As the defense clamped down, UCLA scored 11 consecutive points capped by a Singleton 3-pointer to jump in front 20-14 with 6:32 left in the half. Singleton was responsible for half of the Bruins’ 6-of-11 effort from beyond the arc over the first 20 minutes.
After Peterson broke up a Trojans scoring drought that lasted more than seven minutes, the Bruins then reeled off a 10-0 run to push the lead to 30-19.
Campbell, who had seven assists, had three of his four turnovers in the second half as UCLA collectively struggled.
Amari Bailey returns
After missing the last seven games, the 6-foot-5 freshman checked into the game at the 13:32 mark in the first half and needed just 30 seconds to pick up an assist on a Campbell 3-pointer to pull the Bruins within 12-9.
Before the midway point of the half, Bailey missed a mid-range jump shot on his first attempt after being out for more than a month. He played just short of five full minutes before taking his first rest.
Bailey, who missed his first two attempts, got in the scoring column on a transition layup off a turnover to push UCLA’s lead to 25-19 at the 3:35 mark. A minute later, he was fouled hard on another transition attempt and made two free throws to push the advantage to 11 points.
Bailey finished with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench.
Bruins standout on defense
UCLA shined early as a group early and looked flat as a unit to open the second half. Once the Trojans found their rhythm, there was no stopping anyone.
UCLA made up for its rough shooting start by getting out in transition, collecting six first-half steals to generate a 12-5 advantage in points off turnovers and a 7-0 edge in fastbreak points.
Individually, Jaylen Clark had three of the team’s eight steals, but was -13 in plus/minus margin despite logging the fewest minutes (26) of all UCLA starters.
UCLA play of the game
Singleton’s 3-point shooting through the first half was on target, including one to extend UCLA’s lead to 35-23 inside the final minute.
Why UCLA lost
After failing to record a transition bucket in the first half, USC outscored UCLA 17-2 on the break the rest of the way and shot 55.6% in the second half — including 6 of 9 from long distance.
Ellis was the catalyst, finishing 9 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers to go with six assists.
On top of the hot shooting, the Bruins were unable to keep the Trojans off the foul line. USC was 17 of 18, including a 10-of-10 effort from Ellis.
Down the stretch, though, it was the Trojans’ tough shot-making with a hand in their face that proved to be the difference over the final three minutes.
Individually, Clark continued his shooting woes and missed all seven of his attempts from the field. The transition buckets he typically creates and finishes were missing in a big way.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 14 pts on 4/10 shooting (2/3 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 7 asst, 2 stls
G David Singleton: 14 pts on 5/14 shooting (4/9 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl, 1 blk
G Jaylen Clark: 3 pts on 0/7 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 3 stls
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 15 pts on 5/10 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 2 asst, 1 blk
F/C Adem Bona: 7 pts on 2/4 shooting, 7 rebs, 1 blk
Bench
G Amari Bailey: 11 pts on 4/10 shooting (1/1 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl
G Will McClendon: pts on / shooting (/ 3-ptrs), reb, stl
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 1 reb, 1 stl
F Mac Etienne: No stats
G Dylan Andrews: DNP (coach’s decision)
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive)