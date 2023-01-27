Much like the first meeting between the crosstown rivals this season, UCLA jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime only to quickly let USC back into the game immediately after the break. This time, however, it wasn’t just the Bruins’ on-again, off-again shooting touch that disappeared for a key stretch Thursday night. USC used a 27-6 run to open the second half and Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis provided an array of difficult jump shots down the stretch to knock off eighth-ranked UCLA, 77-64, at the Galen Center. The Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12), who have dropped back-to-back games after winning 14 in a row, had what fifth-year senior guard David Singleton called an “identical” and “frustrating” performance after blowing an 18-point lead, but holding on for a two-point victory over the Trojans earlier this month. UCLA, which led 37-25 at the break, made just 8 of 27 shots to go with eight turnovers in the second half. Senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the team with 15 points followed by 14 apiece from Singleton and point guard Tyger Campbell. USC (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12), which improved to 10-1 at home, was led by Ellis. The senior guard matched the Bruins’ second-half scoring output on his own, netting 27 of his game-high 31 points after the break. Peterson added nine of his 16 in the second half, as well.

Turning point of the game

Trailing by 12 at the half, USC scored 15 of the first 19 second-half points punctuated by Ellis’ 3-pointer to trim UCLA’s lead down to 41-40 and force a timeout with 14:16 remaining. During the stretch, the Bruins reverted back to the offensive woes that have plagued them for various stretches this season and compounded it with five turnovers over the first eight minutes of the second half. The Trojans then extended the run to 27-6 with the help of five 3-pointers, putting the Bruins in a 52-43 hole past the midway point. USC’s surge matched its entire first-half output in less than 9 1/2 minutes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QTEFZIDE6IFJlZXNlIERpeG9uLVdhdGVyc+KAmSBsYXl1cCBnYXZl IHVzIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQtaGFsZiBsZWFkPGJyPjxicj5QTEFZIDI6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHJld3BldGVyc29uMjM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERyZXdwZXRlcnNvbjIzPC9hPiB0aHJvd3MgaXQg ZG93bjxicj48YnI+UExBWSAzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Jvb2dpZUVsbGlzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCb29naWVF bGxpczwvYT7igJkgZGVlcCAzIHB1dHMgYSBkYWdnZXIgaW4gdGhlIEJydWlu c+KAmSBoZWFydHMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BjMWRKYTNOZjEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYzFkSmEzTmYxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVT QyBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVTQ19Ib29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0NfSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTg4Mjk1 NzI1NjQ0NTk1MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Bruins finally settled in, chipping away to pull within two points on a pair of occasions with a little more than three minutes remaining, but the Trojans did not wilt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHRoaW5nIG9mIGJlYXV0eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2phcXVlel9qcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFxdWV6 X2pyPC9hPiAgPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiBFU1BOMjxicj7wn5K7OiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTFpUZmlBT280MyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xaVGZp QU9vNDM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNXd2Tk9HZXQ1 eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzV3dk5PR2V0NXo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VUNMQSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBVQ0xBTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VDTEFNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTg4MTYyOTQ3 OTAzMDM3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Both Ellis and Peterson made tough mid-range jumpers, with the latter giving USC a 60-56 lead with 2:35 to play. Ellis later provided the exclamation point, drilling another stepback shot from 3-point range to extend the Trojans’ lead to nine points and put the game away with 1:25 remaining. “Unguardable shots,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said. In the final seconds, Cronin was assessed a technical foul to start the crowd’s celebration early

Bruins standout on offense

The recent UCLA shooting woes carried over, with the Bruins making just two of their first 10 shots and trailing by six early. Then, Singleton and Campbell carried the production. As the defense clamped down, UCLA scored 11 consecutive points capped by a Singleton 3-pointer to jump in front 20-14 with 6:32 left in the half. Singleton was responsible for half of the Bruins’ 6-of-11 effort from beyond the arc over the first 20 minutes. After Peterson broke up a Trojans scoring drought that lasted more than seven minutes, the Bruins then reeled off a 10-0 run to push the lead to 30-19. Campbell, who had seven assists, had three of his four turnovers in the second half as UCLA collectively struggled.

Amari Bailey returns

After missing the last seven games, the 6-foot-5 freshman checked into the game at the 13:32 mark in the first half and needed just 30 seconds to pick up an assist on a Campbell 3-pointer to pull the Bruins within 12-9. Before the midway point of the half, Bailey missed a mid-range jump shot on his first attempt after being out for more than a month. He played just short of five full minutes before taking his first rest. Bailey, who missed his first two attempts, got in the scoring column on a transition layup off a turnover to push UCLA’s lead to 25-19 at the 3:35 mark. A minute later, he was fouled hard on another transition attempt and made two free throws to push the advantage to 11 points. Bailey finished with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench.

Bruins standout on defense

UCLA shined early as a group early and looked flat as a unit to open the second half. Once the Trojans found their rhythm, there was no stopping anyone. UCLA made up for its rough shooting start by getting out in transition, collecting six first-half steals to generate a 12-5 advantage in points off turnovers and a 7-0 edge in fastbreak points. Individually, Jaylen Clark had three of the team’s eight steals, but was -13 in plus/minus margin despite logging the fewest minutes (26) of all UCLA starters.

UCLA play of the game

Singleton’s 3-point shooting through the first half was on target, including one to extend UCLA’s lead to 35-23 inside the final minute.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTk9USEVSIEZPUiBEQVZFITxicj48YnI+8J+TujogRVNQTjI8YnI+ 8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xaVGZpQU9vNDMiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9MWlRmaUFPbzQzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0JPOXNlOEowMjciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CTzlzZThKMDI3PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAVUNMQU1C QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjE4ODA0MTQzODY2Mzk2NjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Why UCLA lost

After failing to record a transition bucket in the first half, USC outscored UCLA 17-2 on the break the rest of the way and shot 55.6% in the second half — including 6 of 9 from long distance. Ellis was the catalyst, finishing 9 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers to go with six assists. On top of the hot shooting, the Bruins were unable to keep the Trojans off the foul line. USC was 17 of 18, including a 10-of-10 effort from Ellis. Down the stretch, though, it was the Trojans’ tough shot-making with a hand in their face that proved to be the difference over the final three minutes. Individually, Clark continued his shooting woes and missed all seven of his attempts from the field. The transition buckets he typically creates and finishes were missing in a big way.

UCLA stats

Starting five PG Tyger Campbell: 14 pts on 4/10 shooting (2/3 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 7 asst, 2 stls G David Singleton: 14 pts on 5/14 shooting (4/9 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl, 1 blk G Jaylen Clark: 3 pts on 0/7 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 3 stls G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 15 pts on 5/10 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 2 asst, 1 blk F/C Adem Bona: 7 pts on 2/4 shooting, 7 rebs, 1 blk

Bench G Amari Bailey: 11 pts on 4/10 shooting (1/1 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl G Will McClendon: pts on / shooting (/ 3-ptrs), reb, stl F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 1 reb, 1 stl F Mac Etienne: No stats G Dylan Andrews: DNP (coach’s decision) G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision) G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision) F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision) G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision) F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive)

Postgame videos