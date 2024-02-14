Don’t misinterpret new UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster’s laid-back, soft-spoken demeanor. The fearless competitor within spoke Tuesday like someone ready to stiff arm any doubts like a would-be tackler during his glory days in that familiar No. 26 for his alma mater.

Among the 11 candidates interviewed, and roughly 20 in all who were vetted out of nearly 50 names on athletic director Martin Jarmond’s initial list, it was Foster who emerged despite being a first-time head coach with no coordinator experience.

“I know I might not have the experience that certain other coaches have had, but I’m guaranteeing you that I am prepared for this job,” Foster said. “I interviewed just like everybody else did. They came back with the best candidate.”

That was the emotional, fiery, confident tone set by Foster, who spent the previous seven seasons as the Bruins’ running backs coach, whenever his personality and inexperience was brought up during and after his introductory press conference at the Pavilion Club.

“I’ve always dreamed about being a head coach, and being at UCLA, and being the head coach here at UCLA. You guys have no idea, just…,” Foster said before composing himself while wiping away tears.

“I’m telling you, this is something I’m built for, y’all. I can do this, alright? I’m gonna put all my passion into this.”